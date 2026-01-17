Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in January 2026.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $60.23 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $55.61 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $38.62 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $38.05 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $37.32 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $35.35 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $32.02 Sawsbuck Illustration Rare 166/162: $31.91 Deerling Illustration Rare 165/162: $22.52 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $22.48 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $21.10 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $20.11 Litten Illustration Rare 167/162: $18.69 Cinccino Illustration Rare 183/162: $15.59 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $15.30

Not much has changed with Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces but it's worth noting that Gastly Illustration Rare is creeping back up a bit. After the situation with the Magikarp Illustration Rare in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, I always think it's worth keeping a keen eye on changes in the market for Illustration Rares featuring popular Kanto species.

