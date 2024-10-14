Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: polaris, Polaris Team, variable state

Polaris Drops New Gameplay Trailer for Steam Next Fest

The game Polaris has released a brand-new gameplay trailer this morning, as you can try a demo of it right now for Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Polaris unveils new gameplay trailer and demo for Steam Next Fest, offering a sneak peek into the sci-fi co-op shooter.

Join forces with up to 3 players in Polaris, experience PvE co-op action with fully destructible environments.

Engage in thrilling guerrilla warfare, challenging the oppressive Regime in evolving combat settings.

Uncover secrets, wield powerful abilities, and reclaim your homeworld in this dynamic, action-packed adventure.

Indie game developer Polaris Team and publisher Variable State have a new gameplay trailer out today for their latest title Polaris, as a new demo is available right now. The two items dropped this morning as part of Steam Next Fest, giving players a better look at the upcoming sci-fi co-op shooter before they dive into a limited build of the game. The demo will allow you to experience this PvE co-op shooter with fully destructible environments while the team continues to work on it. Honestly, based on how it looks, for all we know, we might just get an announcement of the Early Access release date later this week. But for now, enjoy the footage as the demo is available now.

Polaris

Skylancer: Our planet has been overtaken by the Regime. Join us, and together, we will shatter the yoke of their oppression. Take flight with up to 3 other players for 4 player-team-oriented gameplay focused on guerilla warfare against the Regime. It's your team vs the environment. Get in, wage a guerilla war of resistance, and destroy as much enemy infrastructure as you can on the way out! Battle through completely destructible cityscapes. Smash, destroy, and otherwise tear down the Regime's infrastructure of oppression over the course of every match. Each session is unique, with a reactive and ever-evolving combat environment.

Team up and take flight in this sci-fi co-op shooter with fully destructible environments. Soar through dynamic, open levels using powerful abilities, unearth the coveted secrets of Polaris, and lay waste to the hostile cityscapes of a colonizing threat— reclaim your homeworld! Carve doorways out of walls, tunnel through terrain, and unleash an arsenal of destruction! Assume the mantle of Skylancer and reclaim the birthright of your ancestors. Fly, extract, and unearth the coveted mysteries that drive the Regime's war of conquest!

