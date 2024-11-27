Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crytek, Hunt: Showdown 1896, Post Malone

Post Malone Joins Hunt: Showdown 1896 With Murder Circus Event

Hunt: Showdown 1896 has revealed a brand-new event, as Post Malone will appear in the game with his own special Murder Circus

Article Summary Post Malone joins Hunt: Showdown 1896 with a unique Murder Circus event, blending horror and musical artistry.

Enter a nightmarish world where Post Malone battles the HelioStone as the vengeance-driven Deposed King.

New Monster, Ursa Mortis, a bear twisted by the HelioStone, adds challenges and excitement to the game.

Discover themed hunter skins, weapon variants, and more with a surreal carnival-inspired aesthetic.

Indie game developer and publisher Crytek has revealed a new event for Hunt: Showdown 1896, as Post Malone has joined the game in a special way. In what feels like something tailor-made for his likeness to be used, this is a mix of artistry, supernatural horror, and musical avant-garde that stretches out to every part of the game. Post Malone has taken on the role of an outcast Ringmaster turned deposed king, as he seeks to reclaim his throne over the human oddities who make up the crew of that circus. We have more details and the trailer here as the content goes live sometime in December.

Hunt: Showdown 1896 – Post Malone's Murder Circus

Post Malone's Murder Circus invites players into a nightmarish world where a once-traveling carnival has been transformed by a mysterious artifact known as the HelioStone. Post Malone, who plays the role of the vengeance-driven Deposed King, the former Ringmaster, brings his unique creative vision to the game's gritty historical landscapes marred by Corruption. Driven out by the HelioStone's power, Post shadowed the Circus across the continent, vowing to destroy HelioStone. Every time it manifests, he does his best to tear it down to the ground. Sometimes, he recruits others – bounty hunters, desperadoes, and suchlike – to do it. Sometimes, he takes on the task himself. But always, the HelioStone eludes him, and so the chase continues.

Post Malone's Murder Circus also features a new Monster – orphaned bear cubs, turned unnatural beast, Ursa Mortis. With deformed bodies and minds, twisted into savage hunger by the HelioStone, the monstrous bear that stalks the Circus grounds and will charge at Hunters and attack with a lethal roar. The collaboration introduces a series of themed hunter skins, weapon variants, enemies, and more. Players are invited to experience a surreal, carnival-inspired aesthetic that combines the game's gritty historical setting and extraction shooter mechanics with the artist's signature style.

