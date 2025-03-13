Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator, PowerWash Simulator 2

PowerWash Simulator 2 Announced For PC & Consoles

Do you love powerwashing objects for fun and as a job? Good news! PowerWash Simulator 2 has been announced for consoles and PC

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator 2 announced for PC and consoles, featuring new locations and cleaning challenges.

Enhanced gameplay includes improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and more engaging features.

Enjoy split-screen co-op and online play for the first time, doubling the wash-power with friends.

Relax in a customizable home base, collecting furniture and inviting pals to admire your clean streak.

FuturLab announced this morning that they are working on a highly-anticipated sequel, as PowerWash Simulator 2 is in the works for PC and consoles. The sequel will bring with it several improvements from the original, as well as new locations and objects to clean, and more of an influence from those pesky garden gnomes who seem to be everywhere. The game has no official release date, just a plan to come out sometime this year. For now, enjoy the teaser trailer and info here.

PowerWash Simulator 2

Dust off your power washer and relax into pure feel-good fun. Blast away every last speck, smear, and splatter of filth to restore Muckingham (and beyond) to gleaming glory. With fresh locations in a whole new campaign, improved visuals, soap-erior equipment, and splashy features. Effortlessly transform soiled surroundings into clean, serene scenes, solo or with pals either online or – for the first time – in split-screen. Satisfaction is a spray away!

Craving More to Clean: The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City.

The jobs and water keep flowing in PowerWash Simulator 2. Play through a fresh new campaign, uncovering more of Muckingham's mysteries. Plus, venture even further out to brand-new grime-coated locations like Sponge Valley, Power Falls, and Lubri City. No Place Like Your Home Base: Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad.

Kick back and relax in your home base after a hard day of cleaning. Put down your roots and make the place yours by collecting furniture and trinkets to spruce it up along the way, then invite your power wash pals over to check out your pad. Soap-erior Washing: Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt.

Watch your worries melt away with each swipe of your power washer. Cleaning feels even better in PowerWash Simulator 2, including enhanced soap that clings to stubborn stains and annihilates dirt. Clean in Split-Screen: Satisfaction on the double! Share campaign progression online together for the first time. In addition to online play, split-screen co-op has entered the chat. Team up and take on the dirt with twice the wash-power, from the convenience of one screen.

