Powerwash Simulator Reveals New Alice's Adventures Special Pack

Powerwash Simulator has a new piece of content coming that will bring back some childhood memories, as Alice's Adventures arrives soon.

Explore and clean five new Wonderland-inspired areas, either solo or with friends.

Enjoy Alice in Wonderland-themed Washer skins, Character skins, and colorful levels.

Available soon across multiple platforms including PC, consoles, and Meta Quest.

Square Enix and FuturLab revealed a new special pack of content coming to Powerwash Simulator, as players will get Alice's Adventures. The name of the content I exactly what you think it is, as they have taken the world of Alice in Wonderland and created a few different cleaning courses for you to tackle. You'll see five new areas inspired by the series, which you'll be able to take on solo or with other players to learn up Wonderland a bit and leave it looking better than some of these characters left it. No exact date was given by the team other than "soon," so we're guessing by at least the end of Summer. Until then, enjoy the latest trailer and info here.

Alice's Adventures

The whimsical special pack captures the essence of Alice in Wonderland by showcasing iconic visuals and quirky designs. Players will enjoy the beautiful environmental art, vivid colors, and unique looks depicted in each level. The adventurous special pack has five fun and colorful levels, Alice in Wonderland-themed 'Washer' and 'Character' skins, and more. Maps included in the new mind-bending Special Pack are:

Wonderland Entrance Hall

White Rabbit's House

Caterpillar's Mushroom

Mad Tea Party

Queen of Hearts' Court

The Alice's Adventures Special Pack will be available to purchase soon on PC (via Steam and Windows), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 (PS4®), PlayStation®5 (PS5®), and Meta Quest 2/3/Pro.

Powerwash Simulator

Powerwash Simulator lets players wash away their worries with the soothing sounds of high-pressure water. Players can build their very own power washing business and blast away every speck of dirt and grime that they can find. With a unique take on the simulation genre, POWERWASH SIMULATOR focuses on player relaxation and escapism.

