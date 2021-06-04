Pre-Orders Open For King's Bounty II: King Collector's Edition

1C Entertainment revealed more details to the King's Bounty II: King Collector's Edition, which is available for pre-order starting today. As you might suspect, this pack as well as the different editions under it will come with a bunch of bonus content, ranging from just a physical copy of the game all the way to having a king's crown as part of the accessories that will make it worthwhile to anyone who is a hardcore fan of the series. Altogether there are two retail editions available: Day One Edition and King Collector's Edition; and three digital editions: Day One Edition, Lord's Edition, and Duke's Edition. Each one giving you an option depending on how much you want to toss into it. You can read the details of all of them below as they will all come out on August 24th, 2021.

Everyone who pre-orders any version of the game — digital or retail — will receive an exclusive digital Day One Edition Pack, featuring a unique Armored Princess's Shield, Elite Guard Premium Pack, Firehand Golems, Hounds of War Warhorse, and Flaming Eagles. All PlayStation 4 digital pre-orders will include a stunning Theme based on King's Bounty II artworks. The Lord's Edition, offered for digital pre-order only, comes with a bevy of additional content on top of the main game, including the Rod of Deception, Frosthammer, Staff of Harmony, Tyrant's Sword, Armor of the Hollow, and Heroes & Villains Premium Pack. The Duke's Edition is only available for Steam and Epic Games Store members and includes the main game, all DLCs from the Lord's Edition, an exclusive digital artbook and the King's Bounty II OST. And finally, we're proud to offer the first sneak peek at the mighty King Collector's Edition, featuring a real King's crown, a double-sided poster, a 36-page hardcover artbook and the soundtrack. Pre-orders for the King Collector's Edition will be available very soon.