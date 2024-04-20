Posted in: Games, KoeiTecmo, Video Games | Tagged: Fate/Samurai Remnant

Fate/Samurai Remnant Releases Second DLC Volume

Koei Tecmo has released the second volume of the Fate/Samurai Remnant DLC packs with Record’s Fragment: Yagyu Sword Chronicles.

Koei Tecmo has released the second DLC for Fate/Samurai Remnant, as Record's Fragment: Yagyu Sword Chronicles is now available. Branching off of the first DLC, this second volume brings with it new content tied to all-new story elements as you follow a mysterious new Rogue servant who happens to be tied to "a crime for the ages." You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer for the game as the content is live right now.

Record's Fragment: Yagyu Sword Chronicles

A new mystery unfolds in the shadow of the Waxing Moon Ritual when the streets of Edo become the theatre of night killings. At the behest of Sukenoshin, Miyamoto Iori and Saber investigate the murders of helpless citizens, found dead at sunrise, cutdown by a samurai of tremendous skill wielding a new deadly blade. Players will make their way through the blood-soaked streets of Edo to reveal the killer before it's too late. Along the way, they will cross paths with a Rogue Saber, who's true identity is Yagyu Munenori. With the Rogue Servant by their side, players will have the chance to solve the mystery and restore peace to Edo.

Fate/Samurai Remnant

The battle over the Waxing Moon, which could grant any and all wishes — the Waxing Moon Ritual. The seven individuals seeking their wish, or Masters, are the bearers of the Ritual. The seven Heroic Spirits, or Servants, are summoned to this world by their Masters. The curtain rises on the battle between the seven Masters with their seven Servants. Traverse the city of Edo and become victorious in the Waxing Moon Ritual. Fight, explore, converse… Many elements are deeply intertwined in this action RPG! Control the Master and Servant during battles and use their bond with each other to survive. Use a variety of attacks to gain an advantage while assessing the enemy and situation of the battle.

