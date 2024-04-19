Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Big Ant Studios, tennis, Tiebreak

Nacon Announces New Tennis Game Called Tiebreak

Nacon revealed the cover athletes for their upcoming tennis game, Tiebreak, as the game is aiming to be released sometime this year.

Article Summary Nacon reveals Tiebreak, the ATP & WTA licensed tennis game featuring Djokovic and Gauff.

Early Access available, with speculation on a release around the U.S. Open timeframe.

Star-studded roster with Sinner, Alcaraz, Medvedev, Swiatek, Osaka, Murray, and many more.

Experience the Novak Djokovic Slam Challenge, replicating his historic ATP matches.

Seems like everyone has a tennis game coming out this year as Nacon and Big Ant Studios announced their own title on the way called Tiebreak. Technically, the full name of the game is Tiebreak: Official Game Of The ATP and WTA, as they have taken on the role of representing two organizations and having current tennis players on the circuit featured as characters in the playable roster. As you can see here, Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will be the official cover athletes, as the game sits in Early Access right now without an official release date set. We're guessing they may aim to have it out sometime around the U.S. Open, but that's just a guess right now.

Tiebreak

In addition to cover stars Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, the full-player roster includes leading professionals Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Hubert Hurkacz, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, Holger Rune, Ben Shelton, Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger Aliassime, Andy Murray, Matteo Berrettini, Kei Nishikori, Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Qinwen Zheng, Jelena Ostapenko, Naomi Osaka, Daria Kasatkina, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Elina Svitolina, Caroline Garcia, Victoria Azarenka, Leylah Fernandez, Mirra Andreeva, Paula Badosa, Caroline Wozniacki, Emma Raducanu – plus many more!

To celebrate the Tiebreak partnership with Novak Djokovic, current and historical holder of the ATP World No. 1 spot for a record 421 weeks, we are pleased to announce the Novak Djokovic Slam Challenge. This unique and challenging game mode offers the opportunity to replicate key moments and highlights from the greatest matches of Novak Djokovic's career on the ATP Tour, as chosen by Novak himself! Tiebreak development teams have traveled the world employing photogrammetry systems to capture the players down to the finest details, faithfully reproducing each player in the game and offering as authentic an experience as possible.

