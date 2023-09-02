Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Little To The Left, Max Inferno, Secret Mode

A Little To The Left Releases New Deep Clean Update

A brand new challenge has come to A Little To The Left, as Secret Mode and Max Inferno have added the Deep Clean update.

For those of you looking for a greater challenge in A Little To The Left, the latest content will keep you busy with the release of the Deep Clean update. Indie game developer Max Inferno and publisher Secret Mode released this all-new free update to the game, which will present several new challenges to tease and toy with your organizational side of the brain. The update also comes with a ton of bug fixes, added accessibility options, an updated archive for all the things you missed, new Daily Tidy pizzles, and a new Snack Pack. You can read more about the update below as it has officially been added to the game for you to play now.

"These new food-themed Snack Pack levels come as part of the Deep Clean update, which also adds two new puzzle types into the Daily Tidy mode and a fan-requested Archive mode. The Archive grants all players permanent access to previous limited-time seasonal puzzles, including the Good Tidying pack from December 2022 and the Something Eggstra pack from April 2023. All future seasonal puzzles for A Little To The Left will also be added to the Archive. Finally, the Deep Clean update brushes away rogue clumps of coding cobwebs and design dust bunnies for an even smoother overall tidying experience. Full patch notes are available on the game's Steam page."

Sort, stack, and organize household objects into just the right spot in A Little to the Left, a tidy puzzle game with a mischievous cat who likes to shake things up!

Puzzles are hidden among household objects.

Multiple solutions make for an intuitive and satisfying puzzle design.

A puzzle unique for you every day with the Daily Tidy Delivery.

Perfect for casual puzzle game fans and those who get a jolt of satisfaction from a well-organized space.

