Predator: Hunting Grounds Launches For Consoles on October 1

After what feels like a long wait in the jungle, Predator: Hunting Grounds will be making its way to Xbox and PlayStation next month

Article Summary Predator: Hunting Grounds launches on Xbox and PlayStation on October 1 with pre-orders starting September 24.

Three editions available: Standard, Jungle with PC DLC content, and Yautja containing all released content.

Gameplay pits Fireteams against the elusive Predator in an intense asymmetrical multiplayer shooter.

Utilize advanced human and alien weaponry, complete missions, and engage in epic hunting battles.

IllFonic and 20th Century Games confirmed this morning that Predator: Hunting Grounds will be released on PS5 and XSX|S at the start of October. The team revealed that they will release the game for both consoels on October 1, with pre-orders going up on September 24 for three different editions of the game. The standard edition will be the base game with some bonus content, the Jungle Edition will come with some of the DLC content out on PC, and the Yautja Edition will have everyting in one package released to-date.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

