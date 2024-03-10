Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Omeda Studios, Predecessor

Predecessor To Launch Open Beta For Consoles This Month

Omeda Studios will be holding an Open Beta test for their game Predecessor, as Xbox and PlayStation players will get to try it out.

Article Summary Open Beta for Predecessor launches on consoles March 28, includes cross-play.

Predecessor combines MOBA strategy with third-person shooter dynamics.

Features over 30 Heroes, playable on Unreal Engine 5 for high-end graphics.

Earn custom skins and other rewards through gameplay in Predecessor.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios confirmed they will launch an Open Beta for Predecessor on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. The game has already been out in Early Access on PC for over a year as the team has slowly been working on making the final version. They'll be taking a step closer to that goal on March 28, when console players will get to try the test build on their respective platforms, along with Steam and the Epic Games Store. We have more details about that test in the developer video for you here, as signups are happening now on the game's website.

Predecessor

Predecessor is a fast-paced action-MOBA title that combines strategic thinking and teamwork with pulse-pounding combat. Two teams of five players choose from a roster of more than 30 unique Heroes and fight to protect their bases while working together to take down the enemy team's base. During the fight, players earn XP to unlock and level up powerful abilities, while collecting gold to buy items to help them defeat the enemy team.

Truly Unique Gameplay – With the core of a MOBA but the mechanics of a third-person shooter/brawler, Predecessor offers a visceral experience that other MOBAs lack, while rewarding teamwork and strategy in a way many shooters overlook.

With the core of a MOBA but the mechanics of a third-person shooter/brawler, Predecessor offers a visceral experience that other MOBAs lack, while rewarding teamwork and strategy in a way many shooters overlook. Over 30 playable characters – Predecessor's deep character roster contains over 30 unique Heroes with distinct play styles and abilities.

Predecessor's deep character roster contains over 30 unique Heroes with distinct play styles and abilities. The Only Unreal Engine 5 MOBA – Created in Unreal Engine 5, Predecessor is the only MOBA to be developed in Unreal's latest engine. This new state-of-the-art game engine produces high-resolution and high-fidelity graphics for current and previous-gen consoles.

Created in Unreal Engine 5, Predecessor is the only MOBA to be developed in Unreal's latest engine. This new state-of-the-art game engine produces high-resolution and high-fidelity graphics for current and previous-gen consoles. Play with Friends, No Matter Where They Are – Predecessor was developed with both console and PC gamers in mind with cross-play functionality so friends can play together regardless of their platform.

Predecessor was developed with both console and PC gamers in mind with cross-play functionality so friends can play together regardless of their platform. Earnable In-Game Content – Predecessor features a ton of rewards, including custom skins, for players to earn or purchase with in-game currency.

