Prison Architect 2 Releases New Content About Building Mechanics

Paradox Interactive has released a new blog and video for Prison Architect 2, as they show off more of how you'll build things in the game.

Paradox Interactive has released a brand new blog and a video for Prison Architect 2, as they go into detail about how building things works in this new game. Working with developers Double Eleven, the team put together a quick blog (which we have snippets for you below) detailing the move to a 3D game and the different aspects to that which you'll need to get accustomed to. The video gives you a nearly 10-minute rundown of how those mechanics work and how you'll use them. Enjoy the content as the game will be released on March 26, 2024, for PC via Steam, XSX|S, and PS5.

Prison Architect 2 – Going 3D

So, the decision to jump to 3D we knew would add a heightened sense of production value to Prison Architect 2 and a natural evolution for the game. But, and as Prison Architect players ourselves, the predominant factor behind the decision, was to blow up the creative and construction options for players and deliver on the no. 1 requested feature; multiple floors. At a high level, during early pre-production, the team talked excitedly about 3D and being able to have proper bunk beds, or windows and wall decor above other furniture. Finally, ceiling and floor lights could appear as such, and how low hedges, standard walls, high perimeter walls, and guard towers could finally look proportionate with each other, how the prison compound could be housed within a 3D environment with a day/night cycle, or how the players' design could allow sunlight entering the prison through windows and skylights. But much deeper than that, we started to think about how staple Prison Architect components such as; logistics, deliveries, security, and movement around the prison, could be advanced with 3D construction and multiple floors.

Multiple Floors

Finally, players can create proper multiple-floored cell blocks, just like the architects of real-world prisons past and present. Multiple floors also provide players more opportunities to segregate min-sec from supermax inmates with separate facilities on each floor. Or how about a Canteen above the Kitchen with a stairwell in the middle? From an optimization perspective, if you want certain rooms close together or near the access road for deliveries, you literally have an added 3rd dimension. Between each floor is a layer that we think of as a crawlspace or ceiling layer. This allows for utilities, but also prisoners on upper floors to still tunnel down. Early on in development, we didn't want players to be able to just place all their cells off the ground floor to prevent escapes! Of course, you also have a roof, which can be decorated as such, used for inmate or staff areas, or even a rooftop garden if you choose.

