ProbablyMonsters Announces First Two Games From Their Company

Indie game developer and publisher ProbablyMonsters have revealed the first two games they will be publishing under their label. The first game up is Storm Lancers, which is a rogue-like that takes inspiration from '80s anime and cartoons. The second title is Ire: A Prologue, which is a first-person single-player psychological horror title where you'll have to figure out the complex mystery you've landed in while avoiding a monster that stalks you on an abandoned vessel. We have details and trailers for both games for you here as we wait to learn when they'll be coming out.

Storm Lancers

Storm Lancers is a rogue-like game inspired by 1980s anime and cartoons that features combo-focused fights and couch co-op. Led by industry veterans Jim Veevaert (Microsoft, Zynga) and Seth Thompson (Blizzard), Storm Lancers combines fluid combat with unstoppable momentum. Designed to keep the heart racing and reflexes sharpened, the game gives players a sense of adventure constantly on the move. Set in the world of Cryptica, players crash land on a living planet built around a powerful source of reality magic. As they traverse five ever-shifting biomes, each leap, slash, and dash propels them deeper into a vibrant world, only to be met by enemies that adapt to their every move.

While Storm Lancers can be played solo, it's designed to shine in couch co-op. Two players can team up to explore the alien world together, developing complementary playstyles as they battle through merciless enemies and terrifying bosses. Along the way, players collect items that transform and define their approach to combat, making each run unique and replayable.

Ire: A Prologue

Ire: A Prologue is a first-person, single-player psychological horror game where players must unravel a complex mystery while avoiding a sinister creature that stalks them at every turn. Introduced as a prequel experience, it's aimed at players drawn to focused, story-rich games, with the ambition of establishing the foundation for a potentially recurring horror franchise. Developed by veteran worldbuilders Matt Case (Bungie, HBO) and CJ Cowan (Bungie), the Ire universe is designed to deliver fresh, unsettling chronicles with rich lore and immersive environments.

In Ire: A Prologue, players will navigate through the memories of a young teenager named Emily, trapped on a boat in the Bermuda Triangle with a monster relentlessly hunting them. As players loop through various memories of her experience, they begin to piece together what happened to Emily and the crew of the ship, with each loop revealing new secrets and new stories.

