PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals Details To Update 19.1

Krafton Inc. revealed new details to the upcoming 19.1 update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, which mostly focuses on new items. The update will arrive on August 10th for PC and August 18th for consoles, as you'll have access to the new MP9 weapon, defend with a new folding shield, ride in a new vehicle in the Pillar Security Car, and be able to scan for enemies with the Blue Chip Detector tactical gear. You can read the full patch notes here, as we have the more prominent details below.

Abstergo Industries Invades Haven! As part of the ongoing collaboration between PUBG: Battlegrounds and Assassin's Creed, players will be able to discover a variety of themed resources and props on the Haven map, now available again for the first time since Season 16. Abstergo Industries has taken over one of the map's main buildings, complete with a hidden Animus machine and strategically placed "Leap of Faith" ledges on the building's rooftop. In addition, the collaboration gives players the chance to earn themed cosmetic rewards through gameplay, including new costumes, bag skins, a parachute skin, an emote and more. New PUBG: Battlegrounds Items MP9: Available on the Deston map, the MP9 is the first fully-automatic SMG that uses the widely-available and practical 9mm ammo, providing an answer for players who enjoy weapons like the P90 but want something more attainable with lots of ammo. Although it has a slightly lower effective range, fire rate, and damage than the P90, it is an excellent alternative for players who desire more options similar to the P90's playstyle.

Folded Shield: Running into enemies without proper cover has been a pain point for BATTLEGROUNDS players for years, so a new item is coming in 19.1 to help alleviate these types of issues. Available for players to find on any map, the Folded Shield allows players to carry around a portable form of cover that can easily be carried, installed and hidden behind at your leisure, with a hefty 1500hp that your foes will need to break down before they can hit you.

Blue Chip Detector: This new Tactical Gear uses up players' primary weapon slot and allows them to scan for enemies within a 100m radius of their character. The nearest 12 enemies will be displayed as dots on the map, updating with each screen update and playing sounds that only the user can hear as it detects enemy movement. The Blue Chip Detector can even detect height differences, informing players if the tracked target can be found above or below them.

New Vehicle – Pillar Security Car: With a maximum speed of 130km/h (or about 81mph) and controllable mounted lights and sirens, this new vehicle allows players to recreate fast-paced chase scenes from movies while playing on the Deston map. In addition, high-quality equipment can be found in the vehicle's trunk, so if you see a Pillar Security Car nearby, be sure to hop in for a bonus.