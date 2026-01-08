Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG Studios, PUBG: Blindspot

PUBG: Blindspot Confirmed For February Early Access Launch

After not hearing much about the game for months, PUBG: Blindspot has been confirmed for an Early Access launch next month

Article Summary PUBG: Blindspot confirmed for Early Access release on Steam in February after months of silence

5v5 team-based top-down tactical shooter brings fast-paced, skill-based gunfights to the PUBG universe

Features bomb mission rules, destructible environments, and real-time line of sight mechanics

Wide range of weapons and gadgets, including iconic PUBG guns and unique tactical equipment

Krafton and PUBG Studios have finally confirmed when we'll get to play a greater version of PUBG: Blindspot, as the game is coming to Early access next month. It's been months since the upcoming 5v5 team-based top-down tactical shooter has been talked about by the company, to the point where it almost felt like this project had been scrapped. However, it appears we'll finally get to play it when they release a significant portion of the game on Steam on February 5, at Midnight ET, as the clock ticks over to Thursday. Enjoy the latyest trailer here showing off more of the game.

PUBG: Blindspot

PUBG: Blindspot delivers a realistic and fast-paced top-down shooting experience inspired by PUBG: Battlegrounds. Weapons such as assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, long-range weapons like sniper rifles and DMR, pistols, grenade launchers, and more, each come with their own characteristics and feel.Experie nce skill-based, thrilling and realistic gunfights in a top-down shooter like never before. Enjoy the widely-known bomb mission rules, featured in various games, in top-down view with PUBG: Blindspot.

Your team's mission is to hack into the hidden Crypt within the building by installing a Decrypter. Use grenade launchers and explosive hammers to break through walls and defenses to reach the Crypt or ambush the enemy. Or you can be the defending team blocking the enemies from reaching the Crypt and installing the Decrypter by blocking doors, setting up barricades to bar access. When the Decrypter is activated, the crypt will change from blue to red, signaling that it has been hacked. The Crypt is used to control the Blue Chip. What could happen if it gets compromised?

In modern warfare, indoor gunfights, or CQB (Close-quarters Battle), are based on disrupting the enemy's line of sight, securing your view quickly, and attacking before the enemy notices you. PUBG: Blindspot presents real-time line of sight shared with your teammates, which creates immediate, non-verbal cooperation, allowing you to experience fast-paced CQB combat with your teammates in real-time against actual players. The characters in PUBG: Blindspot each have their preferred weapons and distinctive gadgets. You will see familiar weapons such as the Mk14, AWM, and P90, and a variety of unique gadgets like Blue Zone grenades, recon drones, grenade launchers, and proximity explosives. And of course, staple throwable items like flashbangs and smoke grenades make an appearance.

