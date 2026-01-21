Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Pumuckl & The Crown of the Pirate King, Quantumfrog

Pumuckl & The Crown of the Pirate King Receives March Launch Date

German-based adventure game Pumuckl & The Crown of the Pirate King has a launch date as it will arrive on PC and consoles this March

Article Summary Pumuckl & The Crown of the Pirate King launches this March on PC and consoles worldwide.

Embark on a 3D puzzle adventure with Pumuckl, Capt'n Krimskrams, and parrot Krakula.

Explore magical pirate worlds, tackle mini-games, puzzles, and face quirky skeleton enemies.

Includes local multiplayer co-op and a multi-phase Pirate King boss fight for extra challenge.

Developer Quantumfrog and publisher THQ Nordic have revealed the launch date for their next game, Pumuckl & The Crown of the Pirate King. Based on the famous German kobold, this is a new 3D puzzle adventure game based on the characters, as you'll venture off to play various mini-games, solve challenges, and defeat scary enemies. Enjoy the trailer here and info below as the game will launch on March 5, 2026, for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Pumuckl & The Crown of the Pirate King

There's always a lot going on in Master Eder's workshop – especially when the kobold Pumuckl has to tidy up. But while tidying up, he finds a strange bottle, a ship in a bottle, and something is moving inside! With nerve-racking curiosity, Pumuckl opens the bottle containing the ship. Before he can shout "Darn bottle thing!", the kobold is sucked into a magical vortex – directly onto the ship inside the bottle! There he wakes up in a magical pirate world that is bigger than it could possibly fit inside any bottle.

Here he meets the quirky and forgetful Captain Krimskrams, who asks Pumuckl for help: the Pirate King has cursed the ship and hides behind a magical door. Only the pirate doubloons can open the door so that Pumuckl and Captain Krimskrams can face the king and have him lift the curse. In the pirate world, travel is possible through a magical structure with doors to other worlds: tropical islands, enchanted ruins and an ancient pirate castle. Tricky puzzles, skeleton pirates, kobold traps and mini-games await Pumuckl and Krimskrams everywhere. They are accompanied by the cheeky parrot Krakula, who gives helpful tips – or is amused by their misadventures.

Puzzle Level : Pumuckl moves through isometric 3D levels

: Pumuckl moves through isometric 3D levels Mini-games : Memory, collecting quests and tricky challenges

: Memory, collecting quests and tricky challenges Multiplayer co-op : Second player can help out as Capt'n Krimskrams (locally).

: Second player can help out as Capt'n Krimskrams (locally). Parrot clues : Krakula gives clues or makes fun of Pumuckl's misfortunes

: Krakula gives clues or makes fun of Pumuckl's misfortunes Enemies : Ghosts and skeletons – can be defeated by throwing things at them, solving puzzles or playing mini-games

: Ghosts and skeletons – can be defeated by throwing things at them, solving puzzles or playing mini-games Level structure : four thematic areas

: four thematic areas Final Boss Fight: The Pirate King with multiple phases – puzzle, combat, reaction.

