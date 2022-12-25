Pupperazzi Will Be Getting A Nintendo Switch Release

Indie developer Sundae Month and publisher Kitfox Games revealed that they will be bringing Pupperazzi over to the Nintendo Switch. The game has already been released for PC and Xbox consoles, giving players a chance to play photography hounds for real hounds as you snap shots of famous dogs around the world. It actually feels more like an indie version of Pokémon Snap when you break down what you actually do in the game. This version looks to be the completed version with all the updates and whatnot added to it so far. Enjoy the latest trailer as it will be released sometime this Spring.

Who will photograph, pet, and tell these dogs they're good boys and girls if you don't?? The world NEEDS you in Pupperazzi, the dog photography game! Put your love for pups to the test – we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalog the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF.

First person photographer action. Discover all-new dogs and activities as you run, jump, and interact with the world… And dogs! (Yes, you CAN pet them!)

SO. MANY. DOGS. Shibas, terriers, labs, pugs, and all kinds of breeds. You want 'em, WE GOT EM!

Have fun with dogs! Play fetch, dress them up in different hats, terrorize them with vacuum cleaners (you monster), and start dance parties. Normal dog things. Questionable dog things. Suspiciously human things.

Take the best photos. Upgrade your gear to get the best dog pics. Zoom, filters, slow-mo, lenses, and so much more!

A world populated entirely by dogs. Explore the lighthouse cove, take a sunset stroll on the boardwalk, zoom around the city of Muttropolis, and more! Either way, it'll be filled with dogs. It's rumored humans exist, but who cares?