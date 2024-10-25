Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Follow The Meaning, HiKing Mind Studio, Second Maze

Puzzle Adventure Title Follow The Meaning Announced

We're getting a new surreal point-and-click puzzle adventure puzzle game called Follow The Meaning, coming to PC next month

Article Summary Follow The Meaning: A surreal puzzle adventure for PC hits Steam on November 15, 2024.

Play as detective Paul Trilby in a town ruled by a mysterious hospital with hidden secrets.

Experience hand-drawn art, an atmospheric soundtrack, and whimsical worldbuilding.

Inspired by Samorost and Rusty Lake, uncover a twisted mystery in 1.5 hours of playtime.

Indie game developer HiKing Mind Studio and publisher Second Maze have announced their latest game, as we're getting a new puzzle adventure title called Follow The Meaning. The game harkens back to the old-school point-and-click puzzle adventure titles, where the story is told as you uncover clues that are vital to the progression of the narrative. However, it won't come easy as you'll need to locate things in places you wouldn't normally expect them to be, or even items hiding in plain sight. Including some surreal puzzles that will mess with your perception. The game will have you take on the role of detective Paul Trilby, who has been tasked with solving the mysteries of a peculiar town that seems to be ruled by the local hospital. We have more information about the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer to check out above, as the game will be released for PC via Steam on November 15, 2024.

Follow The Meaning

Follow The Meaning is a surreal point-and-click puzzle adventure. Join detective Paul Trilby as he works to unravel the mysteries of a peculiar town seemingly ruled by the local Hospital. Over the wall and behind tightly shut gates, a dark secret lies in wait… A desperate letter summons detective Paul Trilby to a peculiar island town divided by a wall and ruled by a Hospital. Regular citizens get admitted and then return without their memories. A sinister conspiracy is afoot. Can you get to the bottom of this mystery? Follow the Meaning is a surreal, hand-drawn, point-and-click adventure inspired by classic titles like Samorost and the Rusty Lake series. Hand-drawn art brings the offbeat world to life

Whimsical worldbuilding with a sinister undertone

Atmospheric soundtrack by Victor Butzelaar

A twisted mystery that awaits your diligent inspection

1.5 hours average playtime

