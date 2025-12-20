Posted in: Games, GungHo Online Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, puzzle & Dragons, Sanrio

Puzzle & Dragons Brings Back Sanrio To Close 2025

Puzzle & Dragons has one last event happening right now, as the Sanrio characters have come back for a few weeks to cap off 2025

Article Summary Sanrio collaboration returns to Puzzle & Dragons to close out 2025 with exclusive dungeons and rewards.

Battle through 16 special event dungeons featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, and more.

Earn Collab Medals for trading Sanrio-themed characters in the Monster Exchange and grab daily login bonuses.

Limited-time bundles offer exclusive characters, Magic Stones, MP, and special in-game items and skins.

GungHo Online Entertainment has launched one last event in Puzzle & Dragons to end 2025, as Sanrio characters have returned one more time. You'll see characters from Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, and Kuromi over the next few weeks, as you'll explore several dungeons and earn Collab Medals to turn in at the Monster Exchange. We have the full rundown of everything below .

Puzzle & Dragons – Sanrio Characters Holiday 2025

Fight alongside sweet allies like Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll, or command adorable rivals like Kuromi and Bad Badtz-Maru across 16 collab-exclusive dungeons:

SANRIO CHARACTERS Quest (Event Quest) : Complete Quest missions to receive Quest Rewards, and raise your Quest Level to earn Quest Level Rewards. Players will receive one Magic Stone for each Quest Level cleared (up to 10 Magic Stones for all 10 levels). P&D Pass holders can get additional Quest Level Rewards. Select dungeons included in the Quest are: SANRIO CHARACTERS-Novice SANRIO CHARACTERS-Expert Kitty REMDra & Purin REMDra Descended! Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll Descended! REMDrapurin Descended! SANRIO CHARACTERS Land! SANRIO CHARACTERS Land 2! [Pochacco] Title Challenge! [Pompompurin] Title Challenge! [Cinnamoroll] Title Challenge! [Hello Kitty] Title Challenge!

: Complete Quest missions to receive Quest Rewards, and raise your Quest Level to earn Quest Level Rewards. Players will receive one Magic Stone for each Quest Level cleared (up to 10 Magic Stones for all 10 levels). SANRIO CHARACTERS-Novice / SANRIO CHARACTERS-Expert: Collect SANRIO CHARACTERS Medals in these Special Dungeons to exchange for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. SANRIO CHARACTERS-Novice: Receive various Quest Rewards for each floor, including one billion Coins. Completing all floors grants Nova Cinnamoroll (Reward) as a Quest Reward. Additionally, Lv3-5 may occasionally drop Assist monsters. SANRIO CHARACTERS-Expert: Receive various Quest Rewards for each floor, including five Rainbowpy. Completing all floors grants 50,000 MP as a Quest Reward. This dungeon will be available starting 12/23, 18:00 (PST).

Collect SANRIO CHARACTERS Medals in these Special Dungeons to exchange for limited-time characters at the Monster Exchange. Kitty REMDra & Purin REMDra Descended! : In this Special Dungeon, defeating the boss guarantees Kitty REMDra & Purin REMDra to drop. Receive SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2 as a Quest Reward for obtaining the boss character. Clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Hangyodon. Multiplayer! Kitty REMDra & Purin REMDra Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

: In this Special Dungeon, defeating the boss guarantees Kitty REMDra & Purin REMDra to drop. Receive SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2 as a Quest Reward for obtaining the boss character. Clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Hangyodon. Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll Descended! : In this Special Dungeon, defeating Playful Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll or Gleaming Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll guarantees the respective character to drop. Players can receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including one pull from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine. Clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Bad Badtz-Maru. Multiplayer! Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

: In this Special Dungeon, defeating Playful Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll or Gleaming Time Dragonbound, Mille Cinnamoroll guarantees the respective character to drop. Players can receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including one pull from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine. Clearing the Annihilation floor for the first time rewards the 4-PvP Icon, Bad Badtz-Maru. REMDrapurin Descended! : REMDrapurin and Diamond REMDrapurin will randomly invade this Special Dungeon at the end. Defeating them guarantees the respective character to drop. Players can receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including 100,000 MP. Multiplayer! REMDrapurin Descended! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

: REMDrapurin and Diamond REMDrapurin will randomly invade this Special Dungeon at the end. Defeating them guarantees the respective character to drop. Players can receive Quest Rewards for clearing missions, including 100,000 MP. SANRIO CHARACTERS Land! : Using a SANRIO CHARACTERS collab character as the Leader in this Special Dungeon sets the drop rate to 100%. Players can receive 100,000 MP as a Quest Reward for clearing the Quest mission. The first-time clear reward is 4-PvP Icon, Cinnamoroll. Multiplayer! SANRIO CHARACTERS Land! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

: Using a SANRIO CHARACTERS collab character as the Leader in this Special Dungeon sets the drop rate to 100%. Players can receive 100,000 MP as a Quest Reward for clearing the Quest mission. The first-time clear reward is 4-PvP Icon, Cinnamoroll. SANRIO CHARACTERS Land 2! : Using a SANRIO CHARACTERS collab character as the Leader in this Special Dungeon sets the drop rate to 100%. Players can receive 2× Event Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward for clearing the Quest mission. Multiplayer! SANRIO CHARACTERS Land 2! is available in 3-Player Multiplayer mode.

: Using a SANRIO CHARACTERS collab character as the Leader in this Special Dungeon sets the drop rate to 100%. Players can receive 2× Event Medal – Rainbow as a Quest Reward for clearing the Quest mission. Four Title Challenges arrive in Special Dungeons! : Title Challenges are solo-play only, and the first-time clear for each dungeon grants titles via in-game mail. [Pochacco] Title Challenge! includes a time limit on a fixed team, with the Quest Reward of a SANRIO CHARACTERS Medal – Rainbow. [Pompompurin] Title Challenge! includes a time limit with a fixed Helper, with the Quest Reward of 50,000 MP. [Cinnamoroll] Title Challenge! includes a time limit with a fixed Helper, with the Quest Reward of 50,000 MP. [Hello Kitty] Title Challenge! includes a time limit on a fixed team, with the Quest Reward of 50,000 MP.

: Title Challenges are solo-play only, and the first-time clear for each dungeon grants titles via in-game mail.

Monster Exchange

Once you've collected your collab medals, trade them in at the Monster Exchange for collab-exclusive characters, including ICHIGOMAN, Hello Mimmy, and Hello Kitty's Ribbon. Medals can be earned in the SANRIO CHARACTERS-Novice and SANRIO CHARACTERS-Expert dungeons.

Login Bonuses

Daily login bonuses, such as the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2 and more, will be available. If players log in for 10 days of the collaboration, they'll receive a total of two pulls from the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2.

MP Shop

For the duration of the collaboration, Sky Splitting Marvelous Red Dragon Caller, Sonia Kitty and Hello Kitty REMDra will be available at the MP Shop.

Obtaining Sky Splitting Marvelous Red Dragon Caller, Sonia Kitty, for the first time will enhance the Collab Enhancement [SANRIO CHARACTERS] badge to Collab Enhancement+ [SANRIO CHARACTERS].

4-PvP Icon

During the collab, players can purchase a new collab-exclusive 4-PvP Icon, Kerokerokeroppi, with Magic Stones. 4-PvP Icons of My Melody, Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Kuromi, and Pochacco will also be available for purchase.

Special Bundles

Level up your friendship with bundles themed to iconic SANRIO CHARACTERS.

30 Magic Stones & Red Dragon Caller, Sonia Kitty Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones and Red Dragon Caller, Sonia Kitty Egg Machine. Sky Splitting Marvelous Red Dragon Caller, Sonia Kitty is guaranteed. For players who own the Collab Enhancement [SANRIO CHARACTERS] badge, it will be enhanced to Collab Enhancement+ [SANRIO CHARACTERS] when they get Sky Splitting Marvelous Red Dragon Caller, Sonia Kitty for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Nova Cinnamoroll Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 300,000 MP, and the Nova Cinnamoroll Egg Machine. Nova Cinnamoroll is guaranteed. Players will also get a special badge, Collab Enhancement [SANRIO CHARACTERS], when they get Nova Cinnamoroll for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Great Witch's Disciple, Pochacco Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 250,000 MP, and Great Witch's Disciple, Pochacco Egg Machine. Great Witch's Disciple, Pochacco, is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Collab BGM Set 3 when they get Great Witch's Disciple, Pochacco, for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Kuromi the Great King Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 250,000 MP, and Kuromi the Great King Egg Machine. Kuromi the Great King is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Collab BGM Set 2 when they get Kuromi the Great King for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 250,000 MP, and an Ideal Cinnamon Egg Machine. Colorful Dragon Caller, Ideal Cinnamon is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Collab BGM Set when they get Colorful Dragon Caller, Ideal Cinnamon for the first time.

30 Magic Stones & Grannerv Hangyodon Egg Machine – $29.99 USD Players will get 30 Magic Stones, 5x Event Medal – Black, and the Grannerv Hangyodon Egg Machine. Grannerv Hangyodon is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Collab BGM Set 4 when they get Grannerv Hangyodon for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Prim Ahirunopekkle Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and the Prim Ahirunopekkle Egg Machine. Prim Ahirunopekkle is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Orbs 5 Skin when they get Prim Ahirunopekkle for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Master of the Great Witches, Hello Kitty Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and the Master of the Great Witches, Hello Kitty Egg Machine. Master of the Great Witches, Hello Kitty is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Orbs 4 Skin when they get Master of the Great Witches, Hello Kitty for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & Valeria HANAMARUOBAKE Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and the Valeria HANAMARUOBAKE Egg Machine. Valeria HANAMARUOBAKE is guaranteed. Players will also get a special SANRIO CHARACTERS Orbs 6 Skin when they get Valeria HANAMARUOBAKE for the first time.

20 Magic Stones & ★8+ SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine – $19.99 USD Players will get 20 Magic Stones and ★8+ SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine. A ★8+ Rarity character is guaranteed to come out.

1 Magic Stone & SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine – $0.99 USD Players will get one Magic Stone and a SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine.

1 Magic Stone & SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2 – $0.99 USD Players will get one Magic Stone and the SANRIO CHARACTERS Egg Machine 2.



