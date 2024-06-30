Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Radical Forge, Southfield

Radical Forge Provides Update On Southfield Development

Radical Forge, the team behind the game Southfield, posted a recent update letting fans know the game has now been delayed.

Article Summary Radical Forge announces delay for indie game Southfield, release date TBD.

Southfield was originally slated for launch on June 24 but has been postponed.

The team emphasizes quality and well-being over meeting the initial deadline.

Radical Forge assures commitment to high standards and communication with fans.

Indie game developer and publisher Radical Forge has revealed that Southfield will, in fact, be delayed, with a release date yet to be determined. The news came out last week as the team sent out a message to their community, letting them know they would miss the initial release date. The game was originally set to be released on June 24, but it sounds like the decision was a difficult one as they continue to work on the game. It does suck as we were looking forward to this one, but at the same time, we'd rather have a game that plays well than one that was rushed to meet a dealing. We have the full statement for you to read below as we now sit on standby for the team to give us an update.

Dear Southfield Community,

With a heavy heart, we must announce the postponement of the Southfield launch, originally scheduled for Monday, June 24th.

We have been working tirelessly to ensure that Southfield meets the high standards that our community deserves. However, it has become clear that we cannot achieve this without compromising the health and well-being of our team. Therefore, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch.

We understand how disappointing this news is, and we share in your frustration. We know how much anticipation and excitement has built up around Southfield, and we are deeply committed to delivering a product that lives up to the high expectations of our dedicated community.

Thank you for your continued patience and support during this challenging time. This is an incredibly hard decision for us to make, but we are confident it will lead to us making the game something truly special and that reflects that passion we've felt since the announcement from you.

We are grateful for your understanding and remain committed to keeping you informed with any new developments.

Sincerely,

Radical Forge and the Southfield Team

