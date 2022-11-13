Railbound Set For Nintendo Switch Release In December

Railbound is a comfy, track-bending puzzler with a theme related to pair of dogs on a train journey around the world. It's an evolution of all that was so loved in previous titles plus new mechanics, stronger emphasis on the story and even more charm. Join, sever and rearrange railways across different beautiful landscapes. Use tracks, tunnels, barriers and more to connect carriages in the right order to locomotive and help passengers reach their homes. Solve over 150 clever puzzles ranging from gentle slopes to twisted passageways that will appeal both to those searching for a relaxing experience and to more challenge demanding players. All this set in the Railbound colorful world full of comic-book-inspired visuals and a relaxing original soundtrack.

BEND RAILS TO MAKE THE TRAINS GO 'CHOO-CHOO: Place, remove and reroute connections so that carriages safely connect to the locomotive. But, be careful and don't make them run into each other!

150+ PUZZLES TO COMPLETE: Main levels will take you through a variety of locations at a relaxed pace. Forks along the road will lead you to spicy brain-teasers that'll please even the most demanding players!

TRAIN-INSPIRED MECHANICS: Use tunnels to cover vast distances in an instant. Delay trains using well-timed railway barriers. Switch tracks to reroute cars in different directions. Pick up cute friends on the way and encounter even more challenges on your journey!

ART AND MUSIC FULL OF WHOLESOME VIBES: Across the game's world enjoy our comic-book-inspired visuals and a relaxing original soundtrack by the team behind Golf Peaks and inbento.