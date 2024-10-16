Posted in: Games | Tagged: halloween

Rainbow Six Siege Launches Doktor's Curse Halloween Event

Ubisoft has brought back the annual Halloween event for Rainbow Six Siege, as Doktor's Curse has returned with more cosmetics and a new mode

Play hide-and-seek as Hunters and Monsters in a revamped Frankenstein's Castle map.

Unlock exclusive cosmetics and bundles for operators like Deimos, Zofia, and Fenrir.

Complete challenges to earn event packs and grab limited-time headgear, uniforms, and skins.

Ubisoft has launched their annual Halloween event for Rainbow Six Siege, as players return to all of the horrors from Doktor's Curse. The limited-time event will bring back exclusive skins, special modes, and more for you to collect and play through as the event runs from now until November 6, 2024. We have more details below and the trailer above as its available to play right now!

Rainbow Six Siege – Doktor's Curse

This limited-time event casts the Attackers as Hunters who must seek out the Monsters (Defenders) who lurk inside a nighttime Frankenstein's Castle version of the Theme Park map. The Doktor's Curse Collection returns with a host of cosmetics to unlock, including new bundles for Deimos and Zofia as Hunters, as well as Fenrir as a Monster. Log in to the game to receive a free event pack that grants a chance to unlock any item in the collection, and unlock more packs – as well as a full Doktor's Curse bundle for Kapkan – throughout the event by completing Ubisoft Connect Challenges.

Doktor's Curse matches play out as a hide-and-seek game, with the Hunters seeking to destroy the Monsters, while the Monsters try to either strike down their pursuers or evade them until time runs out. Hunters are armed with only a hammer and one of several tracking gadgets, while Monsters can deploy traps and activate their Nightstride ability to move more quickly and become temporarily invisible. With no respawns, players must coordinate with their allies in order to overcome the terrifying foes that pursue them, or the horrors that lurk in hiding.

To keep the Halloween spirit alive all throughout the year, the Doktor's Curse Collection contains a variety of headgear, uniforms, weapon skins, and more to add to your cosmetic locker. In addition to the free methods for obtaining event packs listed above, you can also purchase packs for Renown or R6 Credits. Bundles are also available in the store for new-to-the-event Operators Deimos, Zofia, and Fenrir, as well as Monsters Aruni, Frost, Jackal, and Lesion. Collectors who purchase all of the bundles will unlock a special Memento weapon skin for Buck's C8-SFW assault rifle. Finally, a new Signature pack includes an event-themed universal weapon skin and a drone skin.

