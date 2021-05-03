Rainbow Six Siege Launches Limited-Time Apocalypse Event

Ubisoft has launched a new event into Rainbow Six Siege as you'll have to work together in the middle of the Apocalypse. Running from May 4th-18th, the massive roster will be transformed into survivors in a post-nuclear world as you will be raining a transformed Outback map against a team protecting a precious source of life and energy that can't be found anywhere else. It's basically a fun excuse for everyone to play in different skins and do something a little different. We have more details on the event below along with the trailer as it all kicks off tomorrow morning.

In the world of Apocalypse, humanity's dependence on nuclear energy ultimately led to the fall of civilization and the emergence of two clans, The Keepers and The Warband. These warriors and scavengers seek the last plant on Earth, which holds the power to re-grow life on Earth.

The new game mode, Canister, will have players fight as The Keepers (Defenders) or The Warband (Attackers) for the last remaining plant on Earth. Defenders can move the canister containing the plant around the map, while the Attackers can activate specific scanner rooms to detect defenders as they roam through the rooms . The main objective of the Attacking side is to defuse the canister transporting the plant. On the Defending side, Operators must protect the canister until time runs out to win. Last but not least option to secure the win is to get rid of the opposing team entirely. Who will hold the key to humanity's new future?

The Apocalypse event comes with its own Collection of 35 items featuring Fuze, Gridlock, Maverick, Nomad, Twitch, Maestro, Melusi, Rook, Smoke and Valkyrie. Players will have access to personalized headgears, weapon skins and uniforms. Each Operator's exclusive, time-limited customization items are available for purchase as Bundles in the Shop section for 1680 R6 credits or via the Apocalypse Packs for 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown.