Rainbow Six Siege Launches MUTE Protocol 3 Redux

The war between humans and cybernetics rages once more in Rainbow Six Siege with the launch of MUTE Protocol 3 Redux.

Article Summary Ubisoft revives human-vs-cybernetic conflict with MUTE Protocol 3 Redux in Rainbow Six Siege.

Experience the new Arms Race mode on a redesigned Tower Map with escalating combat mechanics.

Exclusive collectibles and Twitch Drops available during the limited-time MUTE Protocol event.

Unlock free MUTE Collection Packs and a new dynamic Memento MP5K weapon skin.

Ubisoft launched a new event for Rainbow Six Siege this week as players will be able to run through MUTE Protocol 3 Redux. Bringing back the third fight between Organics and Robotics in a retro-future-styled redesign of the Tower Map, you'll be able to play either for cybernetics or humanity until the end of the month. This includes the limited-time event Arms Race, which plays like Team Deathmatch with an escalating twist added to it. Plus a ton of collectibles and Twitch Drops you can only get during this time. We have more info and the trailer here, as the content is now live.

Rainbow Six Siege – MUTE Protocol 3 Redux

The Arms Race game mode starts all players with the same weapon. Each time they eliminate an opponent, players will be immediately granted a new weapon; they must climb through the weapon tiers until reaching the pinnacle, when they will be granted a golden hammer that they must use to smash the brain case and win the round. The first team to win two rounds takes victory. The action plays out on the MUTE Comm Tower version of the Tower map, and each subsequent round takes place on a higher floor than the last. With respawning enabled and power-ups to accelerate the action, Arms Race is a fast-paced mode that keeps the intensity escalating.

The MUTE Protocol Collection splits the Siege Operators between Organics and Robotics and brings three new bundles this time around: Glaz and Brava (Organics), as well as Alibi (Robotics). Four of the previous Robotics bundles (Oryx, Lion, Vigil, and Ying) are also available and have been updated for this event. Players who collect all seven bundles will be rewarded with an exclusive dynamic Memento MP5K weapon skin. Log in during the event to claim your free MUTE Collection Pack, and complete weekly challenges to unlock further packs and an updated Robotics bundle for Mute. Keep an eye on the Twitch Drops Campaign page for details on how to earn a free skin for Kapkan during the event.

