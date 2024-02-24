Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rainbow six: siege

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Year 9 Season 1: Deadly Omen

Ubisoft revealed the latest content coming to Rainbow Six Siege this weekend, as Year 9 Season 1: Deadly Omen arrives this March.

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Year 9 Season 1, Deadly Omen, introduces villain Operator Deimos.

New gameplay changes include revamped shields and attachment upgrades for tactical play.

Azami receives a critical balance update, part of Year 9's focus on competitive equity.

Locker feature and Versus AI enhancements improve player experience and training.

Ubisoft made the first of two big announcements this weekend for Rainbow Six Siege, as we got a glimpse of what's coming in Year 9: Season 1 – Deadly Omen. The Six Invitational is currently being held in Brazil this weekend, and this is usually when the company lays out its plans for the coming year. The first piece of that puzzle was laid out today as we're getting a new Operator with interesting mechanics. Among the many additions will be Deimos, who they have dubbed the "first playable villain Operator" in the game. They have also incorporated new improvements to the current anti-cheat system, which includes data bans on machine learning. Plus, changes to attachments and shields that should help reinvigorate tactical gameplay. We have more details below and the introduction trailer revealed this morning as well.

Rainbow Six Siege – Year 9: Season 1 – Deadly Omen

Operation Deadly Omen unleashes Deimos, a fearsome new Attacker equipped with the DeathMARK Tracker gadget. The gadget reveals the target's precise location as a live ping and Deimos' location until the gadget's time runs out or one is killed. Tactically, this probe can be used for anti-roaming, avoiding enemy flanking and to distract enemy Operators. A brutal Operator, Deimos can control any map by pinpointing an enemy's location. Deimos is a two speed, two health Operator, and his loadout features an AK-74M or a M5904A1 as a primary weapon, with a brand-new powerful revolver, .44 Vendetta, as a secondary weapon.

In Year 9 Season 1, Rainbow Six Siege will continue to emphasize strategic play and teamwork as keys to success. To change the current meta in-game to be more tactical and have more impact on gadgets, shields will be revamped and important upgrades to Attachments & ADS will be implemented. Operation Deadly Omen, specifically, is focused on balancing mechanics and Operators for compelling gameplay. Additionally, Year 9 Season 1 will introduce a critical balancing update for the Japanese Operator Azami. This update is just one part of a balancing initiative to ensure Siege remains competitive and engaging for both Attackers and Defenders.

More Year 9: Season 1 Changes

Important player comfort updates, such as Locker, a new inventory management menu, will also arrive to improve how players manage their cosmetics. Specifically, the Locker allows players to easily sort and view the cosmetics they own, making equipping skins more convenient. Effective training and onboarding continue to be a priority, especially as the game calls back to its core tactical gameplay experience. The Versus AI Playlist continues to evolve, as this mode continues to be enhanced through new maps and additional Operators to practice with and play against. This mode will allow new and returning players to familiarize themselves with in-game tools and encourage experienced players to hone their skills in competitive play. Additionally, Rainbow Six Siege remains committed to fair play in Year 9 Season 1. In particular, data bans, Ranked playlist restrictions, and new strike teams to update current solutions like QB and Mousetrap are just some ways the team will prioritize anti-cheat efforts this year.

