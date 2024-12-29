Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Raw Fury, Video Games | Tagged: Ground Shatter, Knights In Tight Spaces

Raw Fury To Release Knights In Tight Spaces This Spring

Raw Fury confirmed they will continue their partnership with Ground Shatter to publish Knights In Tight Spaces in Spring 2025

Article Summary Raw Fury and Ground Shatter to release Knights In Tight Spaces in Spring 2025.

Knights In Tight Spaces blends tactical strategy with deck-building set in medieval times.

Enjoy striking visuals, animated fight sequences, and an engaging soundtrack.

Recruit characters, explore procedural maps, and experiment with 300 cards in this adventure.

Raw Fury announced this month that they have renewed their partnership with Ground Shatter to publish their next game, Knights In Tight Spaces. if you haven't seen the game yet, much in the same vein of Fights In Tight Spaces, you play as knights fending off all sorts of attackers. You'll use a combination of tactical starts and deck-building mechanics to fend off foes in chained-fighting battles. The game will be released sometime in Spring 2025.

Knights In Tight Spaces

Knights in Tight Spaces is a tactical deckbuilding game in the same universe as Fights in Tight Spaces, the successful game by Ground Shatter. It is a standalone title that sends us back to medieval times, building on the much-loved gameplay in new and dynamic ways, while maintaining the same stylish look-and-feel and thrilling animated fight sequences. Knights in Tight Spaces' battles have a striking and stylish appearance, with strong action-movie visual effects and animations. Fight your way through challenging scenarios packed with enemies, while you vibe with the elegant soundtrack. Winning is not just a matter of playing your best hand, but also learning how to control the environment. You'll have to position your characters carefully around enemies and obstacles, making sure that you keep your tactical advantage. Don't lose sight of your pool of momentum and combo points to release powerful special moves!

Recruit new characters and assemble your party as you travel and reveal new areas in the procedural map, unveiling the mystery of the secret society that has hired you. Discover team-up abilities and experiment with deck combinations. But remember, always be careful with who you choose and who you reject in your team! Friend or foe, sometimes they are just two sides of the same coin. With 300 cards, different classes and gear to equip, and the upgrading system, Knights in Tight Spaces offers you countless hours of deckbuilding fun, whether you are an experienced turn-based tactician or new to the genre.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!