RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection & Ray'z Arcade Chronology Out Now

Taito and ININ Games have two new collections out this week with Ray’z Arcade Chronology and RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection.

ININ Games and Taito have released a couple of new collections with the RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection and the Ray'z Arcade Chronology. Both collections bring out some of the best titles from the arcade in their franchises, as you go back to an era of blistering 3D top-down sci-fi fighter pilot battles. As you can see, you can pick up both for PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, and have the option of getting various Collector Editions to check out. We got more info on them below along with the latest trailer.

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection

Set in a cyberspace environment, RayCrisis marked a style departure from the rest of the series. As a prequel to RayForce, it details the events during the time in which the supercomputer called Con-Human gained sentience and rebelled against its human creator. While the Earth is demolished to be remade as Con-Human's new corporeal form, a cyberspace hacker launches a desperate assault to jack into the supercomputer's virtual core and cease its insanity. It is up to you and the Waveriders to keep the malicious AI from causing any more chaos – even if it could be too late, the least you can do is ensure that no more lives are lost in the real world by ending it in the digital realm.

Set in a parallel universe, in RayStorm the Earth and humanity have prospered enough to expand space colonies all the way into Orion. Unfortunately, the rebellious colony of Secilia overthrows the government of the Earth-based Star Federation and plans to obliterate the Earth and all the people on it. To counter it, Earth sends out a covertly-developed fighter codenamed the R-Gray (that's you buddy) in hopes of penetrating the Secilian atmosphere and obliterating Secilia's base of operations, the Juda Central Core.

Ray'z Arcade Chronology

Blast your way through three legendary arcade Shoot 'em ups of the 90s! Pilot the RVA-818 X-LAY in RayForce with its revolutionary " dual-layer attack" system and face the AI Con-Human's defenses. RayStorm has you fight the rebellious Secilian Federation with the R-Gray. In RayCrisis, survive the antivirus systems with your Waverider and take down Con-Human while keeping your "Encroachment" level low. Enjoy the new HD versions of RayStorm and RayCrisis on Nintendo Switch with crisp polygonal graphics. (R-Gear is not included in the Download Version of Ray'z Arcade Chronology.)

