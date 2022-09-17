Razer Announces Date For Virtual RazerCon 2022

Razer announced the official date of when they'll be holding RazerCon 2022, as the event will again be held digitally as a live stream. The annual flagship event for the company will take place on October 19th as they will reveal new products on the way for 2023, as well as new initiatives and other news revolving around the company. This has basically become Razer's version of D23, as we get a good idea of what they have in store for gamers over the course of the next year and where they plan to take things. Here's a rundown from the team of what we can expect next month.

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan will be kicking it off with an exciting keynote filled with updates from the brand, before handing it over to the events' hosts, OTK members Rich Campbell and Cyr. The highly anticipated event is sponsored by Qualcomm and presented by Intel, Facebook Gaming, Twinkly, Verizon, and Displate. In true RazerCon fashion, the livestream will feature exclusive news, a sneak peek into upcoming games, first-in-class entertainment, exciting giveaways, and much more. As Razer continues to set the bar for the gaming industry, fans can expect another impressive production from the brand and its partners. RazerCon 2022 will be streamed live on Razer's official Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube channels. The preshow will begin at 9am PDT, with the main event scheduled to run from 10am until around 4pm. As the brand's flagship event, RazerCon 2022 will feature the following segments: A main keynote by Razer CEO and Co-founder Min-Liang Tan, filled with groundbreaking announcements from the brand.

Sustainability updates and news that will empower both consumers and businesses to #GoGreenWithRazer

Special reveals of new and upcoming Razer products by product leads.

Exciting gaming showcases from gaming studios like Merge Games, Rogue Games, Thunderful, Notorious Studios, Apogee Entertainment, and Hidden Leaf Games.

Exhilarating content and activations from this years' presenting partners Intel, Facebook Gaming, Twinkly, and Displate.

Special appearances from friends of the brand and incredible entertainment and live performances.