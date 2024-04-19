Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged:

Razer Kishi Ultra Announced For Modern Mobile Devices

Razer dropped new details about the Razer Kishi Ultra, the latest mobile game controller for several modern mobile devices.

Compatible with iPhone 15, Samsung Z Fold5, iPad Mini, and other modern devices.

Features include Mecha-tactile buttons, console-sized triggers, and customizable controls.

Razer Nexus App offers access to games and custom settings without a subscription.

Razer has revealed a brand new version of their popular mobile controller as the Kishi Ultra is available right now. The device has been given an upgrade for both iOS and Android devices, working with some of the more modern designs, such as the iPhone 15 or the Samsung Z Fold5. As well as working with the iPad Mini, as you can see from the image here. What's more, the controller has been given a few mechanical and software upgrades to make it just as powerful as their regular game controllers, giving you an edge when competing on mobile titles. We have some of the finer details about its specs and capabilities below, as it is currently on sale for $150 from their shop and select retailers.

Razer Kishi Ultra

The Razer Kishi Ultra ushers in a new era of mobile gaming, combining the power of a full-fledged pro console controller with the portability required for today's mobile gamer. Designed to provide an authentic console experience on the iPhone 15 series, iPad Mini, and Android tablets with 8-inch displays, the Kishi Ultra is the embodiment of high-performance gaming. With its first-of-its-kind full-sized handle and button layout, the Kishi Ultra offers ergonomics and gameplay previously only found in Razer's award-winning pro console controllers. This pioneering design not only caters to hardcore console and PC gamers venturing into mobile gaming but also enhances the gaming experience on devices like the iPad Mini, transforming it into a formidable, large-screen gaming handheld. In addition, the Kishi Ultra allows for wired play with PC.

Incorporating over 15 years of Razer's expertise in crafting esports-grade console controllers, the Kishi Ultra delivers:

Exclusive Mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad and ABXY buttons for supreme responsiveness and comfort.

Console-sized Hall Effect triggers for analog precision.

Full-sized pro-grade thumb sticks with anti-friction rings and a medical-grade TPSiV surface for enduring quality.

Programmable L4/R4 multifunction buttons for customized control setups, offering a gaming experience previously thought exclusive to PCs and consoles.

Additionally, the controller is powered by the subscription-free Razer Nexus App, providing access to thousands of controller-compatible games across iOS and Android. The app allows gamers to launch games, customize controls, and easily record and share gameplay. With the introduction of Virtual Controller Mode for Android devices, the Kishi Ultra adds controller compatibility to many of the biggest mobile games, further enhancing the gaming experience.

