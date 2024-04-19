Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged:
Razer Kishi Ultra Announced For Modern Mobile Devices
Razer dropped new details about the Razer Kishi Ultra, the latest mobile game controller for several modern mobile devices.
Article Summary
- Razer unveils the Kishi Ultra, a high-end mobile game controller for iOS and Android.
- Compatible with iPhone 15, Samsung Z Fold5, iPad Mini, and other modern devices.
- Features include Mecha-tactile buttons, console-sized triggers, and customizable controls.
- Razer Nexus App offers access to games and custom settings without a subscription.
Razer has revealed a brand new version of their popular mobile controller as the Kishi Ultra is available right now. The device has been given an upgrade for both iOS and Android devices, working with some of the more modern designs, such as the iPhone 15 or the Samsung Z Fold5. As well as working with the iPad Mini, as you can see from the image here. What's more, the controller has been given a few mechanical and software upgrades to make it just as powerful as their regular game controllers, giving you an edge when competing on mobile titles. We have some of the finer details about its specs and capabilities below, as it is currently on sale for $150 from their shop and select retailers.
Razer Kishi Ultra
- Exclusive Mecha-tactile 8-way d-pad and ABXY buttons for supreme responsiveness and comfort.
- Console-sized Hall Effect triggers for analog precision.
- Full-sized pro-grade thumb sticks with anti-friction rings and a medical-grade TPSiV surface for enduring quality.
- Programmable L4/R4 multifunction buttons for customized control setups, offering a gaming experience previously thought exclusive to PCs and consoles.