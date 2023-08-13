Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Razer, Video Games | Tagged: gaming, headset, Razer

Razer Reveals New Set Of Cat-Related Gaming Headsets

Are you a cat person who also happens to be a gamer? Do you need a way to show that off? Razer has you covered with new headset designs.

Razer revealed a new set of items on International Cat Day as they released three items with cat ears attached to them. The team has launched the new Kraken Kitty line of headsets, which includes the Kraken Kitty V2, the Kraken Kitty V2 BT, and the Razer Kitty Ears V2. All of these come with kitty ears on top for you to show off your love of all things feline in the most gamer way possible. You can read more about all three below, as they are currently available in their online shop. (All puns are the sole responsibility of Razer.)

The Kraken Kitty V2 ($100)

The new Kraken Kitty V2 is lighter, slimmer, and cuter than ever. Stand out and turn heads with bigger and bolder kitty ears powered by the world's largest gaming RGB ecosystem, Razer Chroma RGB. Create a killer kitty online purr-sona with the Kraken Kitty V2's crystal-clear mic and stream-reactive lighting to level up audience engagement with Chroma that responds to emotes, alerts, and more. Streamers can enjoy customizable profiles with over 16.8 million colors and countless effects. The Kraken Kitty V2 is available in both classic Razer Black and Quartz, with a lightweight design complete with plush, breathable ear cushions for all-day comfort and play.

The Kraken Kitty V2 BT ($100)

Take cat-titude anywhere with the new Kraken Kitty V2 BT, a wireless Bluetooth headset for gaming, music, or IRL streaming. No wires to chew on here – enjoy up to 60-hour battery life, Chroma RGB on-the-go, and seamless Bluetooth 5.2 with a gaming mode for low-latency gaming performance. Available in a Quartz colorway, it's a purr-fect companion for any gamer looking to make a statement on-the-go.

Razer Kitty Ears V2 ($20)

Unleash the ultimate meow factor with the Razer Kitty Ears V2. These clip-on Kitty ears, now 50% larger, make any audio setup instantly more endearing. The adjustable silicone straps ensure a universal fit and comfortable wear, perfect for a variety of headsets. Available in Quartz or Black, they add a touch of feline finesse to any gaming look. Unleash an ultra-cute persona with Razer's new litter of Kraken Kitty V2 products and celebrate International Cat Day in style. These are purrfect for gamers everywhere, no kitten around!

