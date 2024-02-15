Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Phren Games, RC Revolution

RC Revolution Drops New Launch Trailer With Release

Check out the official launch trailer for the racing title RC Revolution as the game has officially launched today for PC via Steam.

Game features 21 unique RC cars, 100+ customization options, and track builder.

Multiple game modes and a competitive multiplayer support up to 8 players.

Music customization and single-player with split-screen enhance the experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Phren Games has released a launch trailer for RC Revolution as the game is officially out today. The trailer basically gives the game one final bit of hype as you will race RC cars around several tracks and compete against both the game and other players. Enjoy the trailer above as the game is out not on PC via Steam.

RC Revolution

RC Revolution is a testament to the passion and creativity of the development team, who grew up playing and loving iconic RC car racing games of the past. The game represents the most crucial elements of the genre, featuring RC cars' extensive customization and track construction with endless design possibilities. The combination of various weapons and boosters adds an extra layer of excitement and, together with different game modes – delivers pure fun!

Selection of 28 unique tracks in seven different locations, including Suburb, Beach, Japanese city, Miniature park with world attractions, and more.

The game has 6 Car Builder Platforms: Buggy, Truggy, Drift, Monster, Crawler, and Novelty, each optimized for specific terrains and race types. Each platform has many different cars, together making 21 unique RC cars.

Extensive car customization, with 100+ different cosmetics and tuning options, allows players to personalize their RC cars to suit their preferences and playstyle.

Enhanced replayability through an innovative track builder, enabling players to create their own custom tracks on the base of seven different locations and share them in the Community Hub. Best tracks created by players may be added to the game!

Earning Respect Points – they can be obtained through various activities within the different game modes. Respect Points are used for cosmetic items (paints, stickers, lights).

In addition to a simple racing mode and a career with tournaments tied to it, there are various game modes: Points of Interest mode, game arenas with Drift competition mode, and Stunt mode.

Boosters game mode, where players can intelligently use various weapons and boosters to interact with other players to gain an advantage in the race.

Music customization feature, where players have the freedom to curate a unique musical experience for themselves. Phren Games has meticulously selected an extensive range of tracks, ensuring there is something for every type of player. Players will customize and shape their own musical journey within the game!

Multiplayer mode accommodates up to 8 players, fostering competitive and social gaming experiences with leaderboards and various tournaments, allowing players to earn special in-game currency – Coins, to spend on new RC cars and spare parts.

An engaging single-player mode with the split-screen option enables friends and family to compete against each other on the same screen.

