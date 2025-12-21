Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 4Divinity, Leap Studio, Realm Of Ink

Realm Of Ink Releases Final Chapter While in Early Access

Realm of Ink has released a new update while in Early Access, as players now have access to the final chapter while its still being worked on

Article Summary Realm of Ink unveils its climactic Chapter 5: Skyward Celestial Palace during Early Access on Steam.

Face a new formidable Ink God boss, unlock the Keh Form, rare Ink perks, and more epic gameplay content.

Embark on Red's journey to defy destiny in a vivid ink-inspired world rooted in Chinese folklore and myth.

Master evolving combat forms, 40+ Ink Gems, 200+ unique perks, and rebirth-based roguelite progression.

Indie game developer Leap Studio and publisher 4Divinity dropped a new update for Realm of Ink while in Early Access, as players can try out the final chapter of the game. Chapter 5: Skyward Celestial Palace serves as the final piece of the game's primary storyline, and it comes with new climactics, a new punishing Ink God boss, a new character form (Keh Form), new rare Ink perks, and more. You can see more in the trailer above as the update is available for those who own the game.

Realm of Ink

During the hunt for a cunning Fox demon, the heroine and expert swordsperson, Red, discovers that she is a fictional character within the short story collection called Realm of Ink. Only by unlocking the dark secrets of the Book Spirit will Red discover the truth of her existence and defy her fate. The story unfolds in a virtual realm called the Realm of Ink, where inhabitants unknowingly exist as mere fabrications within a fictional world. Controlled by the mysterious Book Spirit, they obediently follow predetermined fates, oblivious to their cyclical lives. Blending stunning ink-style visuals with razor-sharp action roguelite combat, Realm of Ink follows Red, a swordswoman who discovers her fate is bound to a scripted world ruled by unseen forces. To survive, she must defy destiny itself, rewriting her story through mastery of multiple combat forms, Ink Gems, evolving companions, and rebirth-driven progression.

Evolving Action Combat: Switch between distinct combat forms, combine powerful Ink Gems, and build creative loadouts that change with every run.

Switch between distinct combat forms, combine powerful Ink Gems, and build creative loadouts that change with every run. Rebirth-Forged Progression: Death reshapes the narrative, unlocking new abilities, forms, and story paths as you fight to break the ink-bound cycle.

Death reshapes the narrative, unlocking new abilities, forms, and story paths as you fight to break the ink-bound cycle. Deadly Ink Pets: Summon and evolve companion creatures that support you in battle with unique forms and abilities.

Summon and evolve companion creatures that support you in battle with unique forms and abilities. Master Ink Gems: Enhance your abilities with over 40 powerful Ink Gems, from Tiger and Dragon Ink to Venom, Curse, and Burning variants that reshape each run.

Enhance your abilities with over 40 powerful Ink Gems, from Tiger and Dragon Ink to Venom, Curse, and Burning variants that reshape each run. Deep Perk Synergies: Discover over 200 unique perks, including Shadow Kite, Octagram Dart, and Doom Gauge, enabling creative and devastating builds.

Discover over 200 unique perks, including Shadow Kite, Octagram Dart, and Doom Gauge, enabling creative and devastating builds. A Striking Eastern-Inspired World: Explore shifting realms filled with creatures and myths drawn from Chinese folklore, brought to life through expressive ink-style art.

