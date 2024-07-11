Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Rec Room, Video Games | Tagged: Rec Room

Rec Room Announces New Crossover Event With Destiny

Destiny fans have a new event they can play and collect items for, only this one will be taking place in Rec Room for the next few weeks.

Explore the Destiny Tower within Rec Room on VR, console, PC, or mobile.

Engage in the Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet adventure in an immersive world.

Collect exclusive Hunter, Titan, and Warlock class sets and weapon skins.

Rec Room has announced a brand new crossover event happening this morning, as players can now dive into a new Destiny event for the next few weeks. The company has teamed up with Bungie as the two will bring some of the sights and sounds of the action MMO to its platform. In this all-new collaboration, players will be able to take on a series of new challenges within their universe, as well as introduce players to a new set of Guardians within their own immersive environments. If anything, it's a fun excuse to see a couple of dynamically different worlds collide for a moment. We have more details below as the event goes live today.

Rec Room x Destiny

Starting today, Rec Room players will have the opportunity to explore a meticulously recreated version of the iconic Destiny Tower. This legendary hub from the Destiny universe has been brought to life with stunning details, offering players an authentic experience whether they're on VR, console, PC, or mobile platforms. The in-game experience, called Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet, merges the innovative, community-driven approach of Rec Room with the rich, immersive world of Destiny 2. Players will have the chance to embark on thrilling adventures and train as Guardians, engaging with fellow fans and exploring new dimensions of gameplay.

In addition to the immersive environments, Rec Room will offer a new collection of avatar cosmetics based on the three Destiny classes: Hunter, Titan, and Warlock. The Hunter set and weapons skins are available now, with additional weapon skins and class sets for the Titans and Warlock classes being released in the coming weeks. Whether you're a seasoned Guardian or new to the world of Destiny 2, Rec Room's unique platform provides an unparalleled experience. Destiny 2: Guardian Gauntlet is launching today on all supported devices.

