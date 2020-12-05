Red Bull Announces A New T1 Esports Global Partnership

This week, Red Bull and T1 confirmed they have signed a multi-year partnership spanning across multiple esports teams. While the finer details of how long and for how much were left out of the conversation, we do know that the partnership will span all of T1's rosters which includes League of Legends, Valorant, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros., PUBG Mobile, and more. It's a sweet deal for both as Red Bull continues to have a presence in esports with their branding while T1 has a solid sponsor backing all of their teams and opens the door for possible expansion into other games. Here's a little more info from the announcement.

The T1 League of Legends team is the most decorated in history, winning the League of Legends World Championship three times, becoming the only team to earn the title more than once. Red Bull and T1 have their sights set on a fourth trophy, recently securing Yang "Daeny" Dae-in and Lee "Zefa" Jae-min, previous coaches of the current World Champion title holders. T1's unprecedented success in League of Legends has seen the organization expand with top performing rosters of the biggest esports titles in the world, and a network of global content creators. The organization's newly formed Valorant roster is taking the scene by storm as they prepare to compete in Valorant First Strike on December 3, vying for a piece of the $100,000 prize pool and title of North America's first-ever Valorant champion. T1 is also home to Leonardo "MkLeo" Lopez, the top ranked Super Smash Bros. Ultimate player in the world. Synonymous with the world of sport, Red Bull provides its esports teams and athletes with facilities and expertise the brand has acquired from more than 30 years of training the world's best athletes. The partnership will give T1 access to Red Bull's performance infrastructure, such as its Athlete Performance Centers in Austria and Santa Monica, where Red Bull sports athletes such as Max Verstappen, Leticia Bufoni, and Fabio Wibmer train, facilitating development in and out of the game.

We're extremely happy to finally announce that @T1 joined the #RedBullFam, let's go get some trophies! pic.twitter.com/oTbojoE58L — T1 Fan Page (@redbullgaming) December 2, 2020