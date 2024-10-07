Posted in: Apex Legends, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Bull, Red Bull Gaming

Red Bull Gaming Reveals Apex Legends Duos Competition

Red Bull Gaming has an all new esports tournament on the way as the team revealed a new Apex Legends duos competition for November

Article Summary Red Bull Gaming hosts Apex Legends duos tournament in Chicago with $25k prize pool.

Top pros iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal lead teams for the epic duos showdown.

Fans influence gameplay through livestream votes; unique challenges await.

Online Qualifier offers chance to join, elite setups and prizes await winners.

Red Bull Gaming has a new esports event coming to Chicago next month, as they have revealed a new Apex Legends duos event on the way. Being called the Red Bull Legends Inn, the event will have 38 top-tier players competing as teams against each other for a piece of the $25k prize pool, and some bragging rights. We have the finer details below as signs up are currently happening to qualify for the event, which will take place on November 8 at the Godfrey Hotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Red Bull Legends Inn

Fan-favorite pros in the Apex Legends Global Series, iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal, are joining forces for a weekend of connection and competition. They'll invite the best Apex Legends pros in the U.S. to check into the Red Bull Legends Inn, which will be equipped with customized rooms, exclusive merch, elite gaming setups, and top-notch gaming monitors provided by official Red Bull Legends Inn partner AGON by AOC, for an epic Apex Legends duos showdown. Each pair will have to survive eight rounds of unique in-game challenges. As teams get eliminated, the lights to their rooms will go dark, turning the exterior of the Godfrey Hotel into a 19-story scoreboard.

Teams will be awarded points based on how long they survive and the amount of eliminations they secure each round, with the team earning the most points winning the event. But – there's a twist. Fans tuning in to the livestream will have the power to vote on how each pair will battle in-game. From fist-fight-only rounds to restricting Legends, gameplay will be influenced by the community. It's an opportunity for fans to experience their favorite pros in a new way as ALGS rivals come together and teammates go head-to-head. Not only is Red Bull Legends one of the premier third-party Apex Legends tournaments in 2024, but it also brings world-class esports to the Windy City.

Team Invites & Online Qualifiers

iiTzTimmy and ImperialHal will invite Apex Legends pros as team captains, who will then assemble their duo – except for two teams who will be selected from an Online Qualifier on October 19-20. Apex Legends hopefuls can sign up for their chance to secure a room at the Red Bull Legends Inn.

Event Prizing

Red Bull Legends Inn will feature $25,000 in total prizes. The top 10 Red Bull Legends Inn teams will walk away with a slice of the prize pool as well as a one-of-a-kind Heirloom to commemorate their victory.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!