Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Championship

We're live in Las Vegas at Caesars Palace where Red Bull has taken over for two days of competition with Red Bull Kumite 2021. This is their first major in-person fighting tourney since the pandemic happened last year, and with strict health protocols in place, we're here checking out both days of the games. Day one has Tekken 7 and Guilty Gear ~Strive~, as we have the results from all the Semifinals and the Grand Finals of Guilty Gear ~Strive~ for you here.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Semifinals

GOBOU vs. Uriel_Legion

GOBOU took in Zato-1 again as Legion brought in Nagoriyuki yet again. GOBOU took his time and kept Legion at bay for a good chunk of the first match, only diving in when needed to take the 1-0 lead. Legion got more active in the second match but it was no use as GOBOU took both victories to take a 2-0 lead. The third match passed by so quickly we didn't even realize it as GOBOU went up 3-0 in short order. The last match showed Legion trying to make a comeback but there was no denying that GOBOU was in firm control the entire time and he handily swept Legion for the 4-0 win.

Diaphone vs. Apologyman

Diaphone stuck to his guns with I-NO while Faust kept going with Faust. Apologyman struck first as he took the first match easily followed by a quicker victory to go up 1-0. Diaphone didn't take too kindly to that loss and fired back with a flurry as he tied it up 1-1 in two hard-fought matches. The two were evenly matched for the third fight going up one apiece, but then capitalized on a fatal miss and took a win to go up 2-1. Diaphone again fought back and proved how well he can handle I-NO as they took two quick victories and tied it up 2-2. Apologyman repaid the favor with a quick two victories of his own to make it 3-2. The final match showed both fighting down to the wire with Diaphone pulling out victories by a sliver to tie it up 3-3. The final set was pretty evenly matched but in the end, Diaphone eeked out the victory and won it 4-3, heading to the Grand Finals.

Red Bull Kumite 2021: Guilty Gear ~Strive~ Grand Finals

GOBOU vs. Diaphone

Diaphone brought in I-NO again, but GOBOU decided to change it up for some finals insanity and went with Goldlewis Dickinson. Which even made GOBOU smile just choosing him. He dominated on a new level with the character in the first round practically making it impossible for Diaphone to win, going up 1-0 in short form. Round two started the same way with heavy hits and in record time went up 2-0. Diaphone started figuring it out and made a bit of a comeback in match three, putting the pieces together with combos and expert blocks for a win to make it 1-2. Match four felt somewhat even with a win apiece, but the power plays in the third round gave GOBOU another win to make it 3-1.

The fifth match saw Diaphone power-hitting right out the gate for a win, with GOBOU firing back for another tie. It looked like GOBOU had it in hand until Diaphone pulled off a wall break and a quick tap to make it 2-3. Match six started off much the same as a few of the first with GOBOU power hitting his way to a win, but the second round saw GOBOU hitting hard for a quick victory to make it 4-2. The last match was pretty academic and GOBOU had victory in his sights and took his shot, making quick work of Diaphone in the last match for the sweep and winning it 5-2.

Congratulations to GOBOU for winning Red Bull Kumite 2021 in Guilty Gear ~Strive~!