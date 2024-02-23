Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Bike Unchained 3, Red Bull

Red Bull Releases Bike Unchained 3 For Mobile Today

Looking for an extreme outdoor biking game on mobile? Red Bull has you covered as Bike Unchained 3 is out now for iOS and Android.

Article Summary Red Bull Media House launches Bike Unchained 3 for iOS and Android today.

Customize your ride with bikes and gear from top MTB brands and pros.

Unlock mentors like Gracey Hemstreet and Brandon Semenuk for pro tips.

Compete in electrifying MTB races with breathtaking trails and challenges.

Red Bull Media House released a brand new mobile game today, as Bike Unchained 3 is now available for iOS and Android devices. This version has done its best to improve on previous titles, as you have an array of customizable bikes and components from a ton of MTB brands you'll be familiar with from competitions and races. What's more, you'll be able to unlock mentors from the past and present to give you hints and tricks to do in the game from years gone by. We have more info below as the game is out now.

Bike Unchained 3

Bike Unchained 3 invites players to dive into the heart-pounding world of MTB racing. With thrilling downhill races and daring jumps, players can compete against the best riders globally, all vying to be crowned the next MTB legend. With the electrifying race modes available, players can fight to conquer high-speed downhill races or gather the highest points in daring jumps – the mountain is waiting to be conquered. Bike Unchained 3 will also feature breathtaking mountain trails with striking vistas. Every ride promises stunning views and epic challenges.

A vast array of bikes will be available to unlock from leading brands in the MTB world, including Propain, Transition, GT, Commencal, Specialized, NS Bikes, Canyon, and YT. Players will be able to personalize their bikes with high-quality components from renowned brands like SRAM, SR Suntour, Manitou, and Box Components. Stay protected and stylish with top MTB gear from brands like Leatt and 100% to customize riders and stand out on every trail. Learn from the best and ride like a pro by unlocking training from some of the biggest names in MTB, such as Gracey Hemstreet, Carson Storch, Jaxson Riddle, Brage Vestavik, Brandon Semenuk, Pedro Burns, Myriam Nicole, Loic Bruni, Finn Iles, Szymon Godziek, Vali Höll, Emil Johansson, Erik Fedko, Thomas Genon, and Hannah Bergemann.

