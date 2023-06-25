Posted in: Board Games, Games, RedDeer Games, Tabletop | Tagged: board games, RedDeer.Games, Tabletop, The Evil One

RedDeer Games To Publuish Tabletop Title The Evil One

The developers at RedDeer Games will be releasing a new tabletop game based on Leopold Tyrmand’s famous book, The Evil One.

RedDeer.Games revealed a brand new tabletop title on the way from their company, as they are releasing The Evil One sometime this year. The company announced that they obtained a 20-year, modern license to adapt Leopold Tyrmand's book, as they have built the game based on the world within the novels. The team worked on the game based on the author's most famous novel, designed to be an isometric action-adventure game where players will traverse a city rebuilding after the war. Where every street corner has jazz and swing music playing, with a hint of crime and romance. We don't have a date for the game yet, but we do have more info and a quote from the company below.

"In the ruins and construction sites of Warsaw in the 1950s, a white-eyed stranger brings justice to hooligans, thieves, and organized crime on his own. Where the power of the Militia does not reach, citizens can count on the Evil One. The underworld, however, is awake and is preparing an intrigue that may lead to serious problems in the reviving city. Tyrmand's noir tale is the perfect setting for a game steeped in a dark and disturbing atmosphere."

"The Evil One is often called the Polish Batman – this comparison has already shown the novel's potential. Tyrmand dedicated his book to the city of Warsaw, and we also intend to show the city that rises from its ruins. For an international audience, it will be called Bad City and will often be mentioned as a City by a capital C. Fans of the novel have nothing to fear – we will certainly convey the unique atmosphere of the underworld, streets, gates, and buildings of the capital, and at the same time we will ensure accessibility for players from outside Poland. I am proud of the Team who imagined at an early stage how during the dynamically developing technology and emerging new fields of exploitation, we can build not only the game but the whole world that we call the multiverse. We will bring it closer and reveal it in the next steps," says Michał Maciej Lisiecki, co-founder and CEO of RedDeer.Games.

