Redfall Drops New Launch Trailer Ahead Of May 2nd Release Check out the latest trailer for Redfall from Bethesda Softworks before the game comes out next Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bethesda Softworks has released a brand new trailer for Redfall this morning, as we get the official launch trailer prior to next week's release. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer gives you about as good of a preview of the game as you're going to get ahead of actually playing it, as the team shows off more elements of the story they hadn't revealed yet. Will you be able to take the island back from the vampire scourge that is happening all over the place and take out the leaders causing this mayhem? You'll be able to find out on May 2nd, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

"There's a lot more to the charming island of Redfall than meets the eye. Something spooky is happening in the town, and the scientists at Aevum HQ have been working on something world-shattering. People are going missing; there're dead bodies and blood everywhere; the sun has been eclipsed, and vampires rule the town. Were the vampires just an experiment gone horribly wrong, or something far more disturbing? Who are the vampire gods? The only thing to know for sure is that everything is going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. Our team of daring underdogs – some of the last humans still alive on the island – is seriously outnumbered."

"Fighting back against the shadowy vampire threat and the cultists that follow them is their only option. Play as Layla, a telekinetic biomedical engineering student; Remi, the combat and robotics expert and her robot assistant Bribón; Jacob, a sharpshooter with a strange glowing eye and a spectral raven; or Devinder, the cryptozoologist inventor who's documenting the team's uphill battle to defeat the vampires of Redfall. Pick your hero and go it alone or join up with your friends and kick vampire butt as a squad! Can you take back Redfall?"