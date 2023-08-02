Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, Regidrago

Regidrago Raid Hour Goes Down Tonight In Pokémon GO: August 2023

Tonight is Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Learn the top counters to take down this Galarian Legendary Pokémon in Tier Five raids.

Tonight is Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, this Galarian Legendary will be in Tier Five raids more frequently than usual. This is the final Raid Hour of Regidrago's stay as the Raid boss before Cresselia takes over, so be sure to get out there and participate if you need to catch your own Regidrago or build your stock of Candy to power up the one you already have.

These are some of the top counters to use against Regidrago:

Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades

Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe

Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage

Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage

Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate

Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor

Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids

Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia

Cresselia August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing) Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release

The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: Regidrago

Regidrago Wednesday, August 9th, 2023: Cresselia

Cresselia Wednesday, August 16th, 2023: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)

Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre

Primal Kyogre Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon

Primal Groudon Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:

July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar

Mega Tyranitar August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados

Mega Gyarados August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence

Mega Salamence August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza

Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence

