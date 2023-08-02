Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Hidden Gems, pokemon, Regidrago
Regidrago Raid Hour Goes Down Tonight In Pokémon GO: August 2023
Tonight is Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. Learn the top counters to take down this Galarian Legendary Pokémon in Tier Five raids.
Tonight is Regidrago Raid Hour in Pokémon GO. From 6 PM – 7 PM, this Galarian Legendary will be in Tier Five raids more frequently than usual. This is the final Raid Hour of Regidrago's stay as the Raid boss before Cresselia takes over, so be sure to get out there and participate if you need to catch your own Regidrago or build your stock of Candy to power up the one you already have.
These are some of the top counters to use against Regidrago:
- Mega Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mega Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Mega Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Shadow Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Primal Groudon: Dragon Tail, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Shadow Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche
- Shadow Latios: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw
- Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Haxorus: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe
- Dialga: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
- Salamence: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Palkia: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Zekrom: Dragon Breath, Outrage
- Garchomp: Dragon Tail, Outrage
- Kyurem: Dragon Breath, Glaciate
- Dragonite: Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor
- Reshiram: Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor
These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:
- July 25th – August 4th: Regidrago making its debut in Legendary Raids after a stint in Elite Raids
- August 4th – August 16th: Cresselia
- August 16th – August 27th: Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy) and Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)
- Shadow Raids every weekend throughout the Season of Hidden Gems: Shadow Articuno with a Shiny release
The Raid Hours for the month of August 2023 in Pokémon GO are:
- Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023: Regidrago
- Wednesday, August 9th, 2023:Cresselia
- Wednesday, August 16th, 2023:Xerneas (with the special move Geomancy)
- Wednesday, August 23rd, 2023: Primal Kyogre
- Wednesday, August 24th, 2023: Primal Groudon
- Wednesday, August 30th, 2023:Yveltal (with the special move Oblivion Wing)
Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this August 2023:
- July 25th – August 4th: Mega Tyranitar
- August 4th – August 16th: Mega Gyarados
- August 16th – August 23rd: Mega Salamence
- August 23rd – August 26th: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon
- August 26th – August 27th during GO Fest 2023 Global: Primal Kyogre, Primal Groudon, Mega Rayquaza
- August 27th – September 1st: Mega Salamence
