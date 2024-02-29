Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Remnant II

Remnant II Announces Major Crossplay Update Is Available

Gearbox Publishing revealed one of the most anticipated updates is available now for Remnant II, as Crossplay is now active.

Article Summary Gearbox Publishing activates Crossplay in Remnant II for all platforms.

Play Remnant II's 'Aberration Domination' event now through March 5.

Earn Corrupted Shards to craft new weapons by defeating Aberrations.

Remnant II builds on its predecessor, offering solo and co-op adventures.

Gearbox Publishing and Gunfire Games have revealed a brand new update is live for Remnant II, as one of the most requested additions is now in the game. The big news is that players now have access to crossplay in the game, so it doesn't matter if you're on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox; you can now connect with other players across different platforms. You can read more about the update here as the content is officially live for you to download.

Crossplay Arrives

In addition to crossplay support being available today, Aberration Domination, the in-game event from October last year has made a comeback. From today to March 5, players will discover hordes of menacing Aberrations have spawned across all worlds. Players who defeat these sinister foes can collect elusive Corrupted Shards and use these shards to craft new corrupted weapons. This limited-time event brings five new corrupted versions of the following weapons: Savior, Twisted Arbalest, Sorrow, Cube Gun, and Nebula.

"Crossplay has been one of the most player-requested features for Remnant II, and our community has been so awesome waiting patiently for this feature to roll out," said David Adams, President of Gunfire Games and Remnant II Game Director. "We're so excited to launch this update today as the team has been working hard to make it a reality. There's even more Remnant II content to come, including the second DLC!"

Remnant II

Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity's extinction.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!