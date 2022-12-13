Remorse: The List Receives New Behind-The-Scenes Videos

Feardemic has released a brand new behind-the-scenes video series for their 2022 horror title, Remorse: The List. This is probably one of the stranger video reveals we've seen in a minute, simply for the fact that the game is already out. And we're not talking about Early Access; it was released back in April 2022. Usually, we get these kinds of videos when a game is starting to ramp up promotion for its release, not eight months after the fact. But in any case, for those of you who are interested in the making of the game, the developers have two videos for you to check out. Both of which we have for you below. The first one goes over the design while the second explores the game's characters.

"Remorse: The List is a classic survival horror game where the player must figure out what is happening in the little Hungarian town of Hidegpuszta, and your only clue is a list that doesn't make much sense. Exploring every nook and cranny of this place will be the key to unveiling its secrets and getting out of there alive. Explore a large and expansive world filled with unimaginable horrors as you defend yourself with scarce options available. Manage your resources carefully with the limited size of your inventory and take advantage of everything at your disposal to survive.

Large unconnected parts of a small, suburban Hungarian town with creepy streets, parks, and old, abandoned buildings.

Open gameplay where you decide the order in which you unfold the secrets of the list.

Inventory management with single and double-slot items of many types, like weapons, first aid kits, ammo, and puzzle items.

Combat variety with fire and melee weapons.

An in-depth story that expands upon itself with video tapes and voice recordings, amongst others."