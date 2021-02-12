Renegade Announces Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals Organized Play

Renegade Game Studios revealed their plans today for Organized Play for the Vampire: The Masquerade Rivals Expandable Card Game. The developers laid out plans on their website, which basically said it doesn't matter what your skill level is, there will be a way for you to play. They will start things with a Season 0 League, eventually leading to Prince Of The City tournaments and expanding into Season 1 gameplay. We have info on the kits below, and you can read the full rundown here, as we now patiently wait for things to be set in motion throughout 2021.

Casual Kits – For store-level and at-home organized play, be it game nights, small tournaments, or weekly leagues. These kits will closely resemble the OP Kit included in many of your Kickstarter pledges, with a variety of alt-art cards and playmats. We are excited to share with you the first of these kits featuring a new promo vampire, Freddy Usher! Premium Kits or Store Championships – Community-level kits slated to begin in late 2021 or early 2022. Will include a wider variety of prizes, including things like acrylic tokens, deckboxes, or other swag that will improve your play experience and show off your fearsome reputation to future opponents! Intended for a larger tournament at a local game store or club.

Prince of the City events – Once large events are able to safely resume, we intend to introduce our top-level competitive event, the Prince of the City. Frequently held at large gaming conventions, these will be large, highly-competitive tournaments with very attractive prizes on the line. Fight your way to the top and be crowned Prince of the City, and you'll have the opportunity to be immortalized in the game as a unique vampire in a future product. A Prince of the City event will also include a variety of side events to ensure that no matter your performance in the main tournament, you have a way to spend more time with the Vamily and enjoy playing Vampire.