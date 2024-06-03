Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retaliate, Romans I XVI Gaming

Retaliate Confirms Mid-July Release With New Trailer

Retaliate has been confirmed for release on PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation, as the retro shooter drops this July.

Players can absorb enemies' weapons to use in combat, offering a unique strategic twist.

Free demo available on Steam; game features arcade Story Mode and multiple mini-games.

Retro-modern art style complements an immersive full original soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Romans I XVI Gaming has confirmed that Retaliate will be released next month with an all-new trailer. This is an all-new take on the classic space shooter arcade title, as you'll head off into the great unknown to fight against an enemy looking to conquer the galaxy. The twist on this is that instead of just upgrading your weapons over time, you'll use their own weapons against them as you grow stronger over time with a carrying array of options in firepower and tactics to help bring them down. We have more info below and the trailer above as the game comes out on July 15 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Plus, there's a free demo for you to play on Steam right now.

Retaliate

Retaliate is a vertically scrolling space shooter with the unique gameplay mechanic being that the player starts with no ammo! Instead, the player has a shield and is able to use it to both destroy enemies and absorb their weapons. The one-line pitch for the game is essentially "Galaga x Kirby," where you have the ability to absorb any weapon type your enemy shoots at you and use it against them. Unlike those in the golden era of space shooters, you are not so fortunate to have infinite ammo. Instead, use your shield to both destroy your enemies and absorb their weapons, and then use your enemies' weapons to retaliate!

An arcade style Story Mode with a limited number of lives and the very real possibility of seeing a "Game Over" screen.

Multiple mini game modes: Endless – challenge yourself to get the highscore with a single life, Trials – attempt to 100% clear any level by destroying every enemy, Classic – experience a recreation of the original proof of concept.

Retro inspired art style that is both modern and nostalgic.

Full OST to set the mood as you're vibing (or panicking) through combat.

