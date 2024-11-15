Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ash vs Evil Dead, Boss Team Games, halloween, RetroRealms, WayForward

RetroRealms Reveals Halloween Collector's Edition

Those who have enjoyed the Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead will be happy to know there's now a special Collector's Edition on the market

RetroRealms has teamed with Wayforward and Boss Team Games have come together to make a special Collector's Edition for the Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead video game. Going for $100, this comes with a physical copy of the game on whatever console you want, along with a ton of fun bonus additions, including a Michael Myers plushie, a steelbook, game tokens, an enamel pin, an arcade cabinet, and more. We have more details about the edition below as it will be available for a short time.

RetroRealms Halloween Collector's Edition

This limited Halloween Collector's Edition features an assortment of collectibles – including some exclusive items that will never be produced again – bundled with a physical copy of the RetroRealms Double Feature: Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead games along with bonus access to two additional DLC characters! Other items in the Halloween Collector's Edition include an exclusive 12″ Michael Myers plush, custom arcade tokens in an deluxe acrylic display case, collectible character pin, a unique Steelbook and more! Quantities are strictly limited to 5,000 copies across all platforms and once they're gone they are gone forever! Don't miss your chance to get yours while supplies last!

Physical Copy of RetroRealms : Double Feature including both Halloween and Ash vs Evil Dead games (Steam version is digital only)

: Double Feature including both and games (Steam version is digital only) Bonus In-Game DLC: Laurie Strode from Halloween !

! Bonus In-Game DLC: Kelly Maxwell from Ash vs Evil Dead !

! Exclusive 12" Michael Myers plush

Exclusive Collectible Coin Set featuring Michael Myers and Laurie Strode in an acrylic display case

Exclusive RetroRealms: Halloween SteelBook® Case

SteelBook® Case Exclusive Limited Edition Michael Myers Enamel Pin

Exclusive RetroRealms: Halloween Art Print

Art Print Downloadable Digital RetroRealms Soundtrack

Special Variant Foil Pack of 8 Trading Cards Exclusive to the Collector Edition

RetroRealms: Halloween Faux Arcade Cabinet Box

Faux Arcade Cabinet Box Plus a Special Surprise Item will be included in every Collector Edition

