Reus 2 Will Releases Free Demo For Steam Strategy Fest

Abbey Games and Firesquid Games have released a free demo for their upcoming sequel Reus 2 as part of Steam Strategy Fest.

Abbey Games and Firesquid Games announced this morning that they have released a free demo of Reus 2 as part of Steam Strategy Fest. This is the first time players will have a chance to try the game out since it was announced back in late May. You'll be getting a couple of different things to experience in the game, as you'll see where they have taken the sequel and improved on it from the original, giving you about 45-90 minutes of content. According to the team:

"This early demo introduces the core gameplay of the game with a tutorial and a limited set of the planned content. The Taiga, Desert, and Ocean biomes will be available for players to shape their planet with the first two eras for humans. Additionally, players can expect to play as three amazing giants – rock, swamp, and ocean. The full version of the game will include even more content, including new and familiar giants."

"In Reus 2, players can expect their giants to do much more than simply nurture planets for humanity's benefit. They will also explore the fate of humanity in the cosmos of their creation. With the game's civilization experiments, players can create multiple planets and explore how different human tribes react to the world that has been shaped for them. Players can also plan and discover strategic synergies within ecosystems, biomes, and between giants. Over time, players will discover more and more ways to bring life to their planets, with endless combinations of nature and different rosters of giants. As humanity evolves, it will be entirely up to players to help them uncover both the best and worst of their destinies. Players can choose to foster and shape human aspirations helping them achieve their goals, or pave a more difficult road. Featuring meta progression and an adaptive experience, it'll be up to players to decide what combination of challenging and relaxing gameplay they'd like. If something isn't to their liking, players can always start a new humanity."

Control Giants : Step into the shoes of powerful giants as they shape planets. Foster or punish the development of human societies. The choice is yours.

: Step into the shoes of powerful giants as they shape planets. Foster or punish the development of human societies. The choice is yours. Experiment with Natural Resources: Using different combinations of flora and fauna together can help find new interactions between these elements and witness how they change the human societies that inhabit that world.

Using different combinations of flora and fauna together can help find new interactions between these elements and witness how they change the human societies that inhabit that world. Observe and Define Your Own Goals: Shape the development of humanity and watch as their societies evolve from primitive eras to advanced civilizations. Whether they are obsessed space explorers or self-destructive warmongers, who are you to judge humanity's choices?

Shape the development of humanity and watch as their societies evolve from primitive eras to advanced civilizations. Whether they are obsessed space explorers or self-destructive warmongers, who are you to judge humanity's choices? Leave a Lasting Legacy: Each playthrough leaves a lasting legacy in the stars – and inspires new paths to take.

