Rewilders: The Lost Spring Announced Ahead of Gamescom 2025

The makers of Endling - Extinction is Forever revealed a new game today called Rewilders: The Lost Spring ahead of Gamescom 2025

Article Summary Rewilders: The Lost Spring is a new action roguelite with creature collecting and Metroidvania elements.

Play as Abi, restoring a corrupted world, rescuing lost family, and rewilding diverse biomes.

Collect and evolve Hântu creatures, customize playstyles, and utilize fast-paced third-person combat.

Grow your skyship base, unlock upgrades, and choose between Memory or Hatred to shape your journey.

Indie game developer and publisher Herobeat Studios has revealed its latest game, Rewilders: The Lost Spring, ahead of Gamescom 2025. This is an all-new title created by the team behind the game Endling – Extinction is Forever. This time around, they have created an open-world action roguelite meshed with Metroidvania and creature collection mechanics. The story covers a tale of friendship, family, responsibility, and restoration, as you attempt to restore your home to its former glory. The team will reveal more about the game during the event, so for now, enjoy th trailer and details we were given here.

Rewilders: The Lost Spring

Players embody Abi, a survivor returning to the poisoned surface of the world to rescue her lost family and restore the wild. Discover corrupted biomes and face off against twisted creatures born from a failed society. As you heal the world, its original inhabitants return. The Hântu are reawakened fauna — local creatures once driven to extinction — who join the fight and expand the player's abilities. By feeding and leveling them up, players can craft their own team and playstyle, adapting their combat strategy on every run. In the skyship base, players can grow plants using the seeds and other resources gathered while exploring to unlock permanent buffs, evolve companions, and prepare for the next descent.

Every run sends players into a dynamic open world filled with hostile enemies. Use metroidvania-style traversal boons like a glider, grappling hook, or wall-running to reach and explore new biomes. Rebuild ecosystems through action: rewild the zones, reactivate Springs and bring back life one biome at a time. But beware — each victory brings a choice. Will they restore the memory of the world that was… or let hatred reshape it into something new?

Creature collecting — collect Hântu, native creatures with active abilities, status effects, and passive bonuses.

Fast-paced third-person combat combining melee, ranged, and Hântu skills.

Roguelite elements with randomized rewards, enemies, and starting points plus a forgiving death and respawn systems.

Interconnected world with metroidvania-style progression using gliders, wall runs, grapples and more.

Base-building system: grow plants and fruits to level up your Hântu and unlock permanent buffs.

Narrative progression: choose between Memory or Hatred to shape your build and gameplay path.

