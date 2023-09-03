Posted in: Apogee Entertainment, Games, New Blood Interactive, Nightdive Studios, Video Games | Tagged: Rise of the Triad, Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition

Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition Gets Its Console Date

We now know that Apogee Entertainment will be releasing Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition for console near the end of the month.

Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive, and Nightdive Studios have confirmed the console release date for Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition. Originally, the game was supposed to be released back in July, but we ended up only getting the PC version of the game at that time. When we first reported the news, it felt like we might not see the console version until year's end. But, shock and surprise, we're getting it in a couple of weeks, as the team will release it for all three major consoles (with backward compatibility) on September 29, 2023. For now, enjoy the most recent trailer while we wait for it to drop.

"When Cultists target Los Angeles for destruction, only the High-Risk United Nations Task-Force (codenamed H.U.N.T.) can end their reign of terror. Gear up and load out as one of five elite operatives, each with their own attributes, and infiltrate the cult monastery to stop their nefarious plans. Dive deep into ROTT lore with five full campaign modes and expansion packs, new cutscenes, and explore never-before-seen content from previously-lost beta builds."

"Run and gun through labyrinthine levels and splatter LUDICROUS GIBS across the island with over-the-top weapons. Double the fun with the gaming world's first-ever dual-wield pistol setup, or blast the iconic Drunk Missile and watch rockets trail off with a mind of their own. Mix things up with magical weapons like the legendary Excalibat, and delete foes in the blink of an eye with the Hand of God. Crank up the intensity with an 11-player online multiplayer "COMM-BAT" featuring ten unique maps. Team up and fight for power in the innovative Capture the Triad mode – the first-ever "capture the flag" mode in video game history. Or take it old school and jump into classic Normal and Team normal game modes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!