Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition Hits PC, But Console Delayed

Those of you looking to play Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition can do so now on PC, but you'll have to wait for consoles.

Apogee Entertainment, New Blood Interactive, and Nightdive Studio have finally released Rise Of The Triad: Ludicrous Edition for PC. This has been designed to be the end-all-be-all version of the classic PC title, in which cultists have taken a shine to Los Angeles, and it is up to you to flush them out by any means necessary. This version will give you five separate campaigns, including new episodes, expansion packs, and never-before-seen Rise of the Triad content from the previously-lost beta builds, all for you to enjoy. Those of you looking to play the game on consoles, however, will need to wait, as the game has been delayed on those platforms until maybe the end of the year.

"When Cultists target Los Angeles for destruction, only the High-Risk United Nations Task-Force (codenamed H.U.N.T.) can end their reign of terror. Gear up and load out as one of five elite operatives, each with their own attributes, and infiltrate the cult monastery to stop their nefarious plans. Dive deep into ROTT lore with 5 full campaign modes and expansion packs, new cutscenes, and explore never-before-seen content from previously-lost beta builds."

"Run and gun through labyrinthine levels and splatter LUDICROUS GIBS across the island with over-the-top weapons. Double the fun with the gaming world's first-ever dual-wield pistol setup, or blast the iconic Drunk Missile and watch rockets trail off with a mind of their own. Mix things up with magical weapons like the legendary Excalibat, and delete foes in the blinkof an eye with the Hand of God. Crank up the intensity with 11-player online multiplayer "COMM-BAT" featuring 10 unique maps. Team up and fight for power in the innovative Capture the Triad mode – the first-ever "capture the flag" mode in video game history. Or take it old school and jump into classic Normal and Team normal game modes."

