Posted in: Arc System Works, Games, Video Games | Tagged: River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next Revealed For PC & Console

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next has been announced by Arc System Works, arriving this November for PC and consoles this November.

Article Summary Arc System Works announces River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next for PC and consoles.

Sequel story begins after Battle of Red Cliffs, leading up to the Battle of Wuzhang Plains.

Kunio and friends reprise Three Kingdoms roles; expect surprise twists in gameplay.

Features new strategies like Fire Tactics, customized rides, and special moves.

Arc System Works revealed the next entry in the long-running River City series, as we're getting River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next. The game will serve as an all-new sequel to the Nintendo Switch game from 2022 and play out as the next chapter in Kunio's Three Kingdoms story. The game is set to be released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on November 7, 2024. For now, we have the latest trailer for you to check out and some more info below.

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

Follow the wild antics of over 100 River City characters coming together! The River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next sequel story begins following the Battle of Red Cliffs and continues with a mad dash toward the climax of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, the Battle of Wuzhang Plains. The beloved River City ruffian Kunio takes on the role of the hero of the Three Kingdoms, Guan Yu, joining the hot-blooded battle over the nation. River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next will include the following story and action gameplay:

River City Cast in Three Kingdoms Roles – Including Kunio as Guan Yu, Misako as Zhuge Liang, Goda as Liu Bei, Yamada as Cao Cao

Including Kunio as Guan Yu, Misako as Zhuge Liang, Goda as Liu Bei, Yamada as Cao Cao Romance of the Three Kingdoms Twists – The story of famous generals joining Liu Bei's army in the battle against rival Cao Cao takes some inventive River City-style twists thanks to the influence of Kunio and his friends.

The story of famous generals joining Liu Bei's army in the battle against rival Cao Cao takes some inventive River City-style twists thanks to the influence of Kunio and his friends. Get on Red Hare and Send Enemies Packing! – Kunio can move through the stages on his motorcycle, Red Hare. Soar down the road while tossing enemies aside and even create your own customized Red Hare ride by collecting parts. Meeting certain conditions can even change Red Hare into something other than a motorcycle…

Kunio can move through the stages on his motorcycle, Red Hare. Soar down the road while tossing enemies aside and even create your own customized Red Hare ride by collecting parts. Meeting certain conditions can even change Red Hare into something other than a motorcycle… Arsenal of Flashy Tactics and Specials – Similar to the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, game players can experience clever strategies employed by military tacticians. Set the stage aflame with Fire Tactics Wash the enemy base straight away with Water Tactics Summon familiar faces to aid in battle with an all-new Tactic Combine these Tactics with your special moves to conquer the unique stages where enemies await!

Similar to the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel, game players can experience clever strategies employed by military tacticians.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!